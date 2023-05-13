among them also a 15-year-old girl

Photogallery – Russian missile on residential building in Uman, victims



The war in Ukraine day 445 arrives. Kiev announces that two people died in a Russian attack near Bakhmut and that among the victims there is also a 15-year-old girl. Meanwhile, 4 Russian warplanes crash in the Briansk region, probably shot down. Germany announces another 2.7 billion euros in military aid to Kiev. According to the Ukrainian military, the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded by war is 198,260. Six children and Russian MP Viktor Vodolatsky were injured in rocket attack launched by Ukrainian forces at Luhansk. According to US media Zelensky, who Saturday was in Romewanted to strike Russian territory.