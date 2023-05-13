Home » among them also a 15-year-old girl
Health

among them also a 15-year-old girl

by admin

Photogallery – Russian missile on residential building in Uman, victims

The war in Ukraine day 445 arrives. Kiev announces that two people died in a Russian attack near Bakhmut and that among the victims there is also a 15-year-old girl. Meanwhile, 4 Russian warplanes crash in the Briansk region, probably shot down. Germany announces another 2.7 billion euros in military aid to Kiev. According to the Ukrainian military, the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded by war is 198,260. Six children and Russian MP Viktor Vodolatsky were injured in rocket attack launched by Ukrainian forces at Luhansk. According to US media Zelensky, who Saturday was in Romewanted to strike Russian territory.

See also  For those who are entitled to that free flu vaccination even in pharmacies

You may also like

Prince Harry’s Spare secrets revealed by the ghostwriter

Stickers with the photo of General Figliuolo in...

The Observatory for mental health and psychological well-being...

Giro d’Ital🚴‍♂️ Healy crazy, Roglic takes a hit...

worker dies crushed by a marble slab

Harsh warning from the Civil Protection, there are...

Sweden wins, Mengoni off the podium. Relive the...

The APP that saves your life: real-time drug...

Apocalyptic scenarios, bombings and bloody clashes: this is...

730 pre-filled, when will the refund arrive? The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy