Paola Caruso recounted the drama she has been experiencing with her son Michele since November 2022, to the microphones of Verissimo on Canale 5.

This is the heartbreaking story of Paola who, already upon entering Verissimo’s studio, burst into tears:

“In November we went to the sea in Sharm El Sheik. Michele started having a fever at 38/39. I gave him an antipyretic, but the fever didn’t come down. I called the doctor, who spoke Arabic, so I asked the hotel to translate. The doctor said a shot was needed to bring down the fever. I finally trusted this doctor. I’ve never done that! By giving him this shot, the child started screaming in a terrible way. After half an hour, I took his temperature, my son got out of bed and fell to the floor. He practically didn’t feel his leg anymore, he didn’t move it anymore. I’m practically crazy. Since that November 21, our life has changed completely. We went to the emergency room. Doctors quickly realized that with the puncture the sciatic nerve was injured and therefore he could no longer walk, he could not feel his leg. We discovered that they had injected him with a medicine that children are not injected with because it is toxic. The day after we returned to Italy, we had him admitted to a neurological hospital and since then we have been in the hospital every day. At the end of all this the diagnosis is that he has paresis of the sciatic nerve. Now he has started moving his leg again, but with a guardian. The doctors said it is long and it is not known how it will end because this medicine is not injected in Italy. I am devastated. There are obviously lawsuits going on also because I don’t want what happened to my son to happen to another child. I force myself, but in reality I am destroyed inside of me”.

The abandonment of the father

Michele was not recognized by his father, Paola Caruso said: