Home Health «An illness that prevented him from feeling emotions»- breaking latest news
Health

«An illness that prevented him from feeling emotions»- breaking latest news

by admin
«An illness that prevented him from feeling emotions»- breaking latest news
Of Federica Bandirali

The showgirl recounted her private and family drama, with the loss of her three children

Lory Del Santo spoke to “Verissimo” about her private and family life and told Silvia Toffanin how she managed to overcome the pain of the loss of three children, Conor Clapton- who fell from a skyscraper in New York at the age of four, Loren- who took his own life in 2018 -, a baby he had in the 90s, born prematurely, which he lost two weeks after birth. “Before going to sleep I always watch a film, because I have to force myself to fall asleep, otherwise if I close my eyes the memories will resurface, every moment”, says Lory Del Santo on TV.

Loren

And a special thought goes to his son Loren, suffering from anhedonia who took his own life four years ago: “An illness that blocked his emotions, prevented him from being happy, but also unhappy. Because of this illness he was a bit difficult to approach emotionally, but I’m sure he loved me.” Finally, the thought of her son, full of emotion, even on a character level: “Loren was very good, he was a wonderful person, I will never forget him”, concluded the showgirl.

January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 19:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  Delogu: 'Dressed like a gym, they didn't want me at the restaurant' - Culture & Shows

You may also like

Mental health. In Lombardy there are 300 psychiatrists...

Dear Porro, I’m sick and pissed off as...

“Healthy eating extends life”

Refusing sickness certificate for work, doctor on call...

In Udine, an opportunity to recover vaccinations against...

Optimal nutrition – Targatocn.it

will it be the next destination for medical...

Septicemia: causes and remedies – ilGiornale.it

There is a lack of general practitioners in...

Loss of vision: what to eat?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy