Of Federica Bandirali

The showgirl recounted her private and family drama, with the loss of her three children

Lory Del Santo spoke to “Verissimo” about her private and family life and told Silvia Toffanin how she managed to overcome the pain of the loss of three children, Conor Clapton- who fell from a skyscraper in New York at the age of four, Loren- who took his own life in 2018 -, a baby he had in the 90s, born prematurely, which he lost two weeks after birth. “Before going to sleep I always watch a film, because I have to force myself to fall asleep, otherwise if I close my eyes the memories will resurface, every moment”, says Lory Del Santo on TV.

Loren And a special thought goes to his son Loren, suffering from anhedonia who took his own life four years ago: “An illness that blocked his emotions, prevented him from being happy, but also unhappy. Because of this illness he was a bit difficult to approach emotionally, but I’m sure he loved me.” Finally, the thought of her son, full of emotion, even on a character level: “Loren was very good, he was a wonderful person, I will never forget him”, concluded the showgirl.