“An important part of my life”

A baby born this morning (Wednesday 3 May), probably of South American origins, was left by her natural mother in the “cradle for life” located in the headquarters of the Bergamo Red Cross, in Longuelo. The baby, who is doing well, was then entrusted to the care of the doctors of the neonatal pathology department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital. Next to the little girl there was also a note written by her mother: «Born this morning, at home, just me and her as in these 9 months. I can’t, but I wish her all the best and happiness in the world – reads the note, perhaps left at a later time -. A kiss forever from mom. I entrust you with an important piece of my life that I will certainly never forget». Antonella Matta, 38, from Stezzano, and Marco Riva, 55, from Chignolo, two Red Cross workers, found her little girl, who called the Bergamo Police Headquarters before taking her to the hospital. «He wasn’t crying, he moved his head a little here and there», says Marco. Instead, it was Antonella who called the baby Noemi (choosing her name herself): «I liked her very much – she admits -, I decided together with the midwife who welcomed us to the emergency room. When we realized that there was a little girl it was a deep emotion. We checked that he was fine, that his vital signs were good. Then we treated her.”
Noemi was dressed, in a sweater and pajama onesie. «She was very well-groomed», continues Antonella. The little girl “is fine, she weighs 2.9 kilos, and is looked after by the operators of the Bergamo hospital – the hospital said in a note -. In any case, she will be subjected to further investigations and she will be reported to the Juvenile Court for the follow-up of competence ». It is the first time that the “cradle for life”, initially located near the Matris Domini monastery in via Locatelli, has been used since its transfer to Longuelo. «The cradle is heated and connected to a sensor that allows you to alert 118 and transfer the newborn to the Bergamo hospital – the note continues -. Asst Pope John XXIII recalls that women have the right to give birth safely and anonymously in the hospital: according to Presidential Decree 396/2000, the woman in labor can in fact ask the hospital doctors not to be mentioned in the birth certificate”.