Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces an anti-inflammatory and analgesic solution for shoulder, neck and arm pain and muscle pain “ Anmelo ” and the fighting game celebrating its 35th anniversary this year “ street fighter “Joint cooperation! Using the most popular “ Street Fighter II ” character to design the packaging of the product, and the number is limited, by August 24, 2022 (Wednesday) On sale!

“An Meilu” x “Street Fighter II” Collaboration!

“curved bottle“This affectionately called”Anmelo“The series and the fighting game celebrating its 35th anniversary this year”street fighter“Joint cooperation!

Using the most popular “Street Fighter II” character to design the packaging of the product and launch a limited number of products!

It is used when performing nirvana in “Street Fighter”Left and right (bend)The command and operation of the commander makes people feel intimacy, and it can realize the joint cooperation of the two characteristics.

The packaging is designed by the 3 most popular fansTakashi・Chunli・Guile！

Then the “An Meilu” bottle neck of this joint ride has a long neck, which is different from the normal version that may be more difficult to stretch to the back of the back.

Among the anti-inflammatory and analgesic ingredients of Amerol, certain parts of the body are hardened by playing games. Using Amerol can reduce pain and enjoy playing games!

On sale from August 24th (Wed)!

「Anmelo」×「Street Fighter II“Combined products are available today, August 24, 2022 (Wednesday) Public sale from now!

Available at pharmacies, drugstores, and drugstores throughout Japan.

Suggested retail price”Gold Mount Ammel EX“for 1,600 yen (excluding tax) (about HKD109, TWD419) 、

「Gold-mounted Ammel EX NEO‘ is 1,900 yen (excluding tax) (about HKD91, TWD353) 。

It is not a problem when playing game machines. With the increase of time at home, it is necessary to use a computer at home to handle work or online learning, etc., so that shoulder and neck problems have nothing to do with age.

This time, by following “street fighter“The joint-ride cooperation, so that not only people who were crazy about Street Fighter at the time, but also young people who love to play e-sports can also take this opportunity to start using “Anmelo” series to solve shoulder and neck problems!

For product details, please visit the official website of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical.