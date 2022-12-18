An outdoor gym will be built in via Lamarmora in Castel San Giovanni with tools where everyone, children and adults, will be able to do gymnastics freely. The gym, or health trail, will be built next to the playground. As soon as the weather conditions permit, all the equipment that the Municipality has recently purchased for a value of 28 thousand euros will arrive. The peculiarity will be the fact that it is suitable for everyone. In other words, the tools will be usable by sportsmen, young people and people in good physical shape, but also by children and the elderly. In fact, there will be small equipment for the little ones, while for the elderly there will be tools that allow them to do gentle gymnastics and maintain good mobility.

