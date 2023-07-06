An unedited clip reveals the protagonists of L’Estate Più Calda

Discover the protagonists of L’Estate Più Calda, the new Italian film that brings love, passion and turmoil to a small town in southern Sicily. Available on Prime Video from July 6th.

From July 6th Prime Video welcomed a new original Italian film that promises to warm up our emotions this summer. The Hottest Summerdirected by Matteo Pilati and produced by Notorious Pictures e Amazon Studiosis an engaging feature film that catapults us into an exciting adventure.

Even before its long-awaited debut, Prime Video gave us an unedited clip that allowed us to get to know the protagonists who bring this intense and engaging story to life.

A look at the protagonists of L’Estate Più Calda

In the heart of a picturesque town in southern Sicily, destinies cross and emotions ignite under the hot summer sun. The film revolves around the figure of Lucia (played by Nicole Damiani), a young woman facing the last summer before leaving for university. But this isn’t just a summer: it’s also the last chance to share special moments with Valentina (played by Alice Angelica), Her best friend. At this pivotal moment, an intense love story unfolds that will keep us on the edge of our seats as we face the challenges of goodbyes and new beginnings.

But it’s not just love that we’ll find in The Hottest Summer. Gianmarco Saurino plays the role of Nicola, a man preparing to embark on the path of the priesthood. The arrival of him in the small parish of Don Carlo (interpreted by Nino Frassica) will bring a wave of excitement and uproar to the local community. Nicola, under the blinding July sun, will have to deal with passion and attraction, testing his faith and his ideals. In the cast, we also find Stefania Sandrelli as Carmen, a very devout and gossip-loving parishioner, who adds a touch of glamor and secrecy to the plot. With the participation of Michela Giraud, Giuseppe Giofrè and other talented actors, the cast of The Hottest Summer will give us unforgettable performances, bringing the characters to life with their skill and authenticity.

A quality film with the collaboration of big names

The Hottest Summer is an engaging film produced by Notorious Pictures e Amazon Studiosin collaboration with Rufus Film. This partnership between major production houses ensures us exceptional cinematic quality and a compelling story that will keep us glued to the screen.

Set in a suggestive Sicilian landscape, the film will transport us to a picturesque and fascinating world, where love, passion and emotions are boiling like never before.

The Hottest Summer: here is the clip unveiled in preview by Prime Video

The Hottest Summer: film synopsis

In a small town in southern Sicily, the lives of Lucia and Valentina intertwine over the course of a memorable summer. While Lucia prepares to leave her hometown to start a new university adventure, Valentina has to face the sadness of her separation from her best friend. Meanwhile, Nicola, a young man who aspires to become a priest, arrives in the community and brings with him an overwhelming energy. Their forbidden love story develops within the walls of the parish, under the scorching July sun. But it’s not just Lucia, Valentina and Nicola who animate the film. In the cast we also find Stefania Sandrelli in the role of Carmen, a very devout parishioner and lover of gossip, Mehdi Meskar, Michela Giraud, Giuseppe Giofrè and many other talented actors who bring to life a range of fascinating and complex characters.

