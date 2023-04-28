Home » Spezia-Monza 0-2, goals and highlights: Ciurria and Carlos Augusto decide
Spezia-Monza 0-2, goals and highlights: Ciurria and Carlos Augusto decide

And now Spezia is shaking. The home defeat against Monza complicates the salvation plans for Semplici’s team which now risks slipping down to third from bottom in the standings in case of Verona’s success against Cremonese. Spezia loses 2-0 without being able to score in the goal area. Semplici’s team starts discreetly and devours the advantage with Kovalenko. Sponda Monza, Ciurria made no mistake and scored the opening goal from outside the box. In the first half finale Amian has an equal chance but heads high. In the second half, the hosts try bravely but Monza concedes nothing and, in the second half, Carlos Augusto scores the 2-0 goal on the counterattack which ends the games

