Juventus, there is also Bonucci among the redundancies

BLACK AND WHITE MANEUVERS

The 36-year-old Juventus veteran is now the fifth choice in defense and his contract is weighing heavily, the club is looking for a team for him but he wants to stay in Europe

06 lug 2023

Cristiano Giuntoli took hold of the Juventus and the number one mission of the former Napoli player, who is finally preparing to officially become the new manager of the Juventus sports area, will be to resolve the ‘redundancy case‘because without thinning out the roster and lightening the wage bill, it will be difficult to make other purchases after that of Timothy Weah. And of the outgoing player list (McKennie, Zakaria e Arthur over all) is also part Leonardo Bonucciwho with his 36 years of age and a salary of 6.5 million euros net (about 13 gross) is certainly far from the parameters of the new black and white cycle, which aims to be young and sustainable.

The club does not consider him central to the project, for now he is the fifth or sixth choice, last season he was plagued by injuries and his role as captain and leader took him

Danilofor which the idea of ​​separating has been in the club’s plans for some time, well before the advent of Giuntoli, but the termination of the contract expiring on 30 June 2024 does not seem to be a hypothesis.

Juve are therefore looking for an outgoing solution for their defender, his agents have been given a mandate to evaluate any incoming proposals, but the club’s will clashes with that of the player because Bonucci, fourth blue all-time for appearances at five tokens from Maldini’s podium, would like to stay in Europe to try to be part of the expedition to the

Euro 2024 and defend the title conquered three years earlier at Wembley.

Therefore the prospect of a golden pension in Saudi Arabia does not seem like a hypothesis, nor that of joining his friend Chiellini in the United States, Bonucci is looking for one last adventure in an important club and in the last few hours, reports Calciomercato.com, it would have popped up a new suggestion: the

Newcastle. Tonali’s new club, which also plays in the Champions League, would be making all the necessary assessments, including economic, technical, physical and motivational conditions to then evaluate any offer.

x.name == ‘amp-already-voted-poll’)[0].value == ‘true’ || hideButton == ‘true'” on=”tap:sample-poll66814780.submit”> VOTA e GUARDA I RISULTATI

x.name == ‘amp-already-voted-poll’)[0].value != ‘true’ || showGoToPoll == ‘show’ || hideButton == ‘true'” on=”tap:AMP.setState({showPopupError: ‘true’, showGoToPoll: ‘show’, openedPopup: ‘true’})”>VOTA e GUARDA I RISULTATI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

