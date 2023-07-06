L’Renon plateau in Trentino it is a haven of relaxation, walks and fun for the whole family.

This summer there are many activities for the so-called “Sommerfrische”, the summer holiday: sun, fresh air, regenerating panoramas. And many possibilities for relaxation even for children.

Renon plateau in Trentino, what to do this summer with children

Nicknamed the “Riviera of the Dolomites”, the Renon has a long history of welcoming tourists: already in the 1600s the nobles of Bolzano stayed on these hills to escape from the heat of the city. So the so-called Sommerfrische, the summer resort, was invented. “Renon is divinely beautiful and welcoming. I discovered in myself the inexhaustible pleasure of doing nothing, tempered just by a couple of hours dedicated to reading something new…”: with these words Sigmund Freud described the plateau to his friend Carl Gustav Jung.

It was the early years of the twentieth century and for a long time these places had become the summer refuge of the Bolzano people: the patrician villas and holiday homes in Art Nouveau style (a trip to Maria Assunta to admire its beauty is a must!) still bear witness to the centenary tradition of the plateau as a holiday destination.

Renon what to do in summer

And then there are the villages, all delightful: from Soprabolzano to Collalbo, from Auna di Sopra to Longostagno, up to the pretty Costalovara, lying near a lake. Today getting there is much simpler, thanks to the Renon train which crosses a large part of the plateau (running every day and every Thursday evening with special runs of historic wagons for a suggestive blast from the past) and a dense network of buses (mobility is free with the RittenCard), but the sense of peace and tranquility of these places has remained unchanged.

So when the heat in the city becomes unbearable, just get to Bozentake the cable car and in just 12 minutes you will find yourself in a cool place!

Renon walks and MTB

Renon offers endless possibilities for relaxation and outdoor fun: from easy walks immersed in nature to more demanding treks, from MTB or e-bike rides in the countryside on excursions on the Corno del Renon, from lunches in the many beautiful mountain farms to tastings in the cellars to discover the wines of the area, up to the most original activities such as llama trekking, horseback riding, archery and much more. This magnificent corner of nature, where the sun shines all year round, is just a true hiking paradise, able to satisfy everyone’s needs.

Walks to do in Renon

Discover the Renon walking it is one of the best options for those who choose a slow holiday, there are many walking itineraries (300 km of paths) that cross the sunny slopes in the valley up to the highest peaks of the plateau, accompanied by incomparable views of the mountains. Among the various routes, the “Freud Promenade” is very pleasant, an easy walk in the footsteps of Sigmund Freud, a famous guest of the Renon, which leads from Soprabolzano to Collalbo (almost 6 km) enriched along the way by benches bearing some aphorisms of the great Austrian philosopher.

From here you can also reach the beautiful pond swimmable Of Costalovara. Or the walk that from Collalbo goes around the Fenn hill along a historic road, where emperors, armies and traders already passed seven centuries ago as it connected the countries of the north with those of the south. Finally, it is impossible not to go up to the Corno del Renon, the peak that dominates the plateau with its height of 2,260 meters from which truly unforgettable high-altitude walks start.

Here is also the Cieloronda Premium Tour, the first certified winter trail in Italy (naturally passable in summer as well), a circular itinerary that starts from the top station of the Cima Lago Nero cable car and offers rewards for the entire 16.5 kilometer route ( about 5 – 6 hours and a half the whole tour) a unforgettable view of the Dolomites. An obligatory stop at the famous “Round Table“, an extraordinary work of art created by Franz Messner and a platform from which to observe the spectacle of the peaks, which bears engraved the names and profiles of all the peaks that stand out in front, from the giants of Ortles ice in the west to the legendary world of the Dolomites in the east, from the Alps of Stubai and Zillertal to the north, to Presanella and Adamello to the south where the Brenta Dolomites also emerge.

Renon, what to do with children

Renon is also the plateau of families, and not by chance: here indeed sThere are many spaces and activities dedicated to children. Starting with the “Fabulous world of Toni”, a sort of high-altitude educational playground, inspired by the eagle nicknamed “Toni” and built in the Corno del Renon area, the peak that dominates the plateau with its height of 2,260 meters. Getting there is easy: just board the cable car (departing from Pemmern) to reach Cima Lago Nero (2,070 meters) in a few minutes. There begins the path, of about 3 km, where the little ones can read the fairy tales written in a huge book-installation, play in a sort of nest-labyrinth or on the banks of a magical lake, climb a giant eagle (fake) and discover the beauty of outdoor games.

And if you get hungry after the walk, there are various refreshment options, including malghe, huts and refuges with magnificent panoramic views where the gaze sweeps over the peaks, from the Brenta group to the Ortles massif.

But the list of family-friendly activities is really long: in the many structures for families on the plateau, children are the protagonists and can enjoy fun entertainment programs ranging from a visit to the llama and alpaca breeding of the Kaserhof farm in Soprabolzano to educational afternoons on the farm, from the first experiences of archery “in the footsteps of Robin Hood”, climbing or horseback riding, creative workshops and treasure hunts, up to the many walks to discover Renon, such as l’Hirtensteig – the “Sentiero del pastore”, an educational path between meadows, woods and alpine huts, or the itinerary – which can also be traveled with pushchairs – which leads to the evocative Earth Pyramids. Or again, not to be missed, the “Funimal Forest” – the “Sentiero Selvaggio delle Meraviglie”, a trail specially designed to let the little ones discover the alpine fauna of these areas in an entertaining way: the route, with eight stations, it takes you from Soprabolzano to the “Lobishof” mill and the Moserhof, two farmhouses where you can also stop for a delicious snack.

July 1 is celebrated on Family Day, the family day on the Corno del Renon with games and entertainment, workshops and snacks. For the occasion, the cable car ticket is free up to 14 years.

Events calendar in Renon: a summer of music, culture and entertainment

Shows at the Commandery of Longomoso

Cultural pearl of Renon, the Commandery is home to the many and varied events organized by the Committee that manages it. Concerts, exhibitions, symposiums and conferences are organized in these ancient rooms until October. Every year in the inner courtyard they take place outdoor theatrical events and there are many summer events to spend pleasant evenings between art and music.

Jazz & Dolomites

On 6 and 7 July the Jazzfestival Alto Adige also touches the Renon with two evening concerts at 11pm. For the musicians and groups taking part in the event, playing not only means reaching daring musical heights, but also climbing them in the truest sense of the word, carrying their instruments on their shoulders to give life to high-altitude concerts in extraordinary landscape contexts. An opportunity to listen to good music and discover beautiful locations.

Cinema under the stars

On August 17 at Stella evening of open-air cinema with aperitif: the French comedy “Women of the 6th floor” (in Italian) is scheduled, an amusing film set in Paris in the 60s.

On the trail of Freud

Guided hike along the Freud Promenade with the expert and historian of psychoanalysis Francesco Marchioro according to a calendar of themed appointments (cost € 15, free with RittenCard):

June 9 – Psychoanalysis and religion

July 27 – Freud: mourning, melancholy and transience

August 10 – Freud: Our heart turns to the south

August 24 – Freud (September 1, 1911) Here on the Renon it is divinely beautiful…

September 7 – Freud: Anna, sister of psychoanalysis

October 5 – Freud, Thomas Mann and literature

“Rittner Sunnenseitn”

Tradition, crafts, culture, entertainment and culinary specialities: three themed evenings dedicated to conviviality. On 13 July in Auna di Sotto, music and culture; on July 20 at Soprabolzano, creative market of crafts, art and farmers’ specialties; and on July 27 in Collalbo, commerce and crafts with an exciting Bobby Car race. To meet friends, browse the food stalls, taste the local specialties and toast with a glass of good wine to the sound of music!

MUSE, an appointment with tradition

On 30 July (and then again on 9 September) the community of artists and craftsmen of Renon meets to pay homage to the past and the ancient “know-how” with a special craft market where you can browse the stalls in search of a special memory, unique creations made of ceramic, wood, wool, glass and much more .

The RittenCard

The RittenCard is delivered free of charge when staying in the partner structures of the Renon Tourist Association and includes a series of advantages, including: free use of all public transport in South Tyrol, including the narrow-gauge train and the Renon cable car, one daily ride return journey with the Corno del Renon cable car and admission to around 90 museums, castles and exhibitions in South Tyrol, such as the Ötzi museum, the Messner Mountain Museum, the Plattnerhof beekeeping museum, Castel Roncolo and many others Still. In addition, seasonal offers, reductions and advantages on leisure activities and discounts at the Bolzano Dance Festival.

