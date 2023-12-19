Ancestral Medicine and Its Approach to Health: A Conversation with Acupuncturist Lina María Rubiano

According to the National Cancer Institute, traditional Chinese medicine is defined as the “medical system that has been used for thousands of years for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases.”

In that sense, it is mentioned that this type of medicine “is based on the belief that qi or chi (vital energy) flows through the body along meridians (channels) and maintains the balance of spiritual, emotional, mental health. and physics of a person.” And likewise, find a balance between “the opposing forces” of yin and yang.

To talk about the topic, acupuncturist Lina María Rubiano came to the microphones of Salud Y Algo Más.

“Chinese medicine is so old that when we compare Western medicine we realize that Western medicine is very young, it was rewritten in the 16th century,” said the doctor in her first intervention.

He added that “Chinese medicine has been a systematic way of treating human beings with the same methods and forms of ancient texts and that makes it non-changing,” exemplifying that in Western medicine things are changing.

The doctor pointed out that among these medicines “one should not replace the other,” and in that sense, that “where the conversation and unity is, is that ancestral medicines have the answers for chronic diseases. “Western medicine is a very good medicine for everything that is acute: a severe infection, surgery, or an accident for example,” she said.

He explained that in the logic of Chinese medicine “the root of diseases, although it may be a disorder that manifests itself in something physical, does not originate only in the fact that one day the function of something is altered and the organ does not function well. Before that, what was happening in that person’s thoughts occurred.”

Exemplifying that “in Chinese medicine it is understood that the organ as such houses a psyche, and that is the emotion that corresponds to that organ.”

“The kidney manages fear, for example. “A lot of fear damages the kidney and a damaged kidney produces a lot of fear,” she said.

Listen to the full interview below:

Ancestral medicine has the answers for chronic diseases: acupuncturist doctor

