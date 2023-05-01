Andrea Agnelli, cover wedding in Umbria with Deniz Akalin

Lisciano Niccone (Perugia), 1 May 2023 – A new life after the experience as president of the Juventus: long, full of trophies but also of very difficult moments and judicial investigations.

Andrea Agnelli seems to be heading towards a new chapter in his life after his experience in black and white with the family team. The former number one of the Piedmontese team starts again from love and from marriage. In fact, she married on Sunday 30 April in Umbria Deniz Akalinof Turkish origins, the partner with whom he had been together for some years now.

The latest sporting inquiry into the Juventus club, concerning the capital gains caseled to a conviction of inhibition two years from football-related activities for Andrea Agnelli, who announced his resignation as club president at the end of November 2022.

Andrea Agnelli and Deniz Akalin have a daughter, Vera Nil. The two already had children from their respective past relationships. Baya and Giacomo for Andrea Agnelli, born from the relationship with Emma Winter. She thousand for Deniz Akalin, born from the relationship with her ex-husband, Francesco Calvo, formerly responsible for marketing at Juventus, then moved to Barcelona and now returned to Juventus.

Pavel Nedved and his partner at Andrea Agnelli’s wedding

Location of the wedding the municipality of Lisciano Niccone, in the province of Perugia but a few kilometers from Tuscany and the province of Arezzo. The couple therefore chose theUmbria for both civil and religious yes. A surprise wedding, organized in great secrecy and which surprised many.

Two days of festivities that saw a Lisciano Niccone the presence of many VIPs and well-known faces of football. Among these too Pavel Nedved with partner Dara.

A classic wedding with a particularly sumptuous wedding banquet which took place in one country house.

Classic wedding dresses. Dark suit with bow tie and white shirt for Andrea Agnelli, white mermaid dress for Deniz Akalin, with a classic bouquet and flowers even in her hair. Upon leaving the church, a classic throwing of white petals to celebrate the couple.

Several names from Juventus and Italian football took part in the ceremony. Among family members Andrea Agnelli also the mother Allegra Caracciolo, widow of Andrea’s father, Umberto.

Always at home in Tuscany, Andrea Agnelli has a home in Versiliawhere he stays especially in the summer and where it is easy to see him especially on weekends.