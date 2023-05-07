Angelina brings to light the Tammurriata Nera

The semi-final of the Amici 2023 Evening has ended: an evening that decreed the four finalists of the edition. They will be Isobel, Mattia, Angelina and Wax, after the elimination of Maddalena and Aaron. Here are the report cards.

Wax and Angelina, Friends 2023

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

We have finally arrived at the final of the Evening of Friends 2023. After a semifinal that he saw leave the program Aaron for the Zerbi – Celentano team e Madeleine for the team of Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo, in the final there will be Isobel and Angelina, together with Mattia and Wax of the team of Raimondo Todaro and Arisa. Here the report cards of the semifinal of the Amici 2023 evening.

Angelina, vote 8: it’s her time to shine

There was a need to take a risk and tell your story, one’s past, even between the keys of a piano. And soft as a feather Angelina played and sang Lost Without You by Freya Ridings, landing on us with her voice. His versatility and vocal range are so dazzlingthat the “Me” by Maddalena after the performance, is the testimony of how many times she surprised us during her journey. Just a few minutes before, there had been the return of Crueltyas powerful as the first time, perhaps even more angry, especially in acting. The time comes I’ll Never Love Again and Angelina seems to be putting down her guns, way too far in her comfort zone. Nothing more wrong, why Tonic water is an exercise in unmistakable style: the flow hints at how hip hop is at her core and Geolier should cast an eye towards her. And then, the return to the past: the choice of Black Tamurriata, a gamble. It is the risk that takes her to the final, a roaring interpretation, remaining clean even in the Neapolitan dialect. Finalist for one night, it’s her time to shine.

Wax, grade 6.5: a lion in a cage

It wasn’t his best night, but he showed, once again, his musical nature. The verse in My whole city runs fast, minus the refrain, and the distance between the two moments of the song seem out of tune. Based on produced by Dardust performs in a more energetic Ballerinas and Gloves: knows how to move, but also capture the attention of his audience. It is his talent, and for this 70’s is the most appreciated performance, perhaps even the most applauded, of the audience: less In and Xanax of which he is unable to articulate the various shades. Starting from you by Rkomi is the postcard with which he greets Aaron and treats himself to a historic finale: yes, because his journey within Amici, from whichever point you look at it, it is historic. Now it’s time for the lion to get out of the cage.

Aaron, vote 7: the great excluded

Arriving on prom night, his lady turns his face away. Aaron has nothing to recriminate, not even some breaks taken along his path. In the semifinal he proves he is worth the golden jersey, but the judges don’t think so, preferring Wax to him. The judgment is open to the whole process, because during the evening, Aaron showed all his musical souls, proving to be superior to the Milanese author himself. He starts uphill with Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, but it seems exhausted, perhaps betrayed by emotion. Shortly after his first Ep is shown Universal and there everything realigns itself: they arrive Led vision but most of all Somebody to love dei Queen. In the second piece, he vents his tension and starts playing with the audience. But the choice of Rudy Zerbi with I don’t wanna miss a thing it’s the move of the evening: his scratching touches invisible strings. For this he deserves the final, less for Big son of a bitch: Stadio are more subdued than his interpretation. He bids farewell to Amici’s Evening 2023 with great remorse: she proved nothing less than the other competitors in this semi-final.

Arisa – Raimondo Todaro, vote 7: the big bet

They suffered the dangers of having two great talents in their hands, that of Mattia and Wax. At a time when they could have lost control, they paint a Latin dress on Mattia who flies and goes to the semifinals. For Wax, we enter a different field: the choices of the last few evenings seemed closer to the Milanese author. They risk on En and Xanax that he could have cut off the boy’s legs: instead, they bring two of them to the final and take their revenge on the other judges. Then Arisa presents her new single I don’t go away and reminds us how much we need her voice.

Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo, score 6.5: Mr and Mrs Smith

The ancient vase had to be brought to safety and the couple does so, strenuously defending Maddalena from the criticisms of Alessandra Celentano, but above all letting Angelina shine. Risks like Tamurriata nera are not on the agenda and it is right to applaud the attempt, just as it is right to applaud them when they perform, showing their complicity once again.

Rudy Zerbi – Alessandra Celentano vote 5.5: it was enough to go back to being children

From Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano something more is always expected, a more elaborate strategy, a story in which Isobel and Aaron can shine. And instead, the dynamics of the clash does not help Isobel, much less Aaron. But if the first of hers is the closest to her, at this moment, to the title of winner of Amici 2023 it is certainly not because of her dynamics that pits her against Maddalena. Indeed, the lightness shown loosens all the chains and gives her the final. Instead Aaron is the great fallen, and perhaps, part of this premature farewell, we can point to the clash between Wax and the singer of Universal. A strategy by Zerbi who loses one of his pupils a few meters from the final: it would have been enough to go back to being children and let them have fun.