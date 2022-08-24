

AnkerWork Webcam PowerConf C300 Video Lens Product Features

High-resolution｜1080p/60FPS high-resolution, makes the picture quality clearer, the transmission speed is faster, and the live broadcast and meeting video are stress-free!

No pressure calls | Equipped with dual stereo microphones, reducing the impact of environmental noise, making the radio clearer and the communication smoother.

Always keep clear | HDR high dynamic range technology and AI intelligent lighting can automatically adjust high contrast, even in low-light environments, still provide you with clear and bright images.

Wide-angle field of view｜Wide 115° horizontal field of view, rotatable lens and revolutionary AI technology, can automatically adjust the field of view according to the number of people in the meeting.

Smart Framing｜Whether it’s a solo presentation, a group meeting, or walking around, the C300’s depth-sensing and facial recognition features track and adjust the composition, keeping your professionalism in the middle of the frame.

Autofocus | Ultra-low seconds with AI autofocus within 0.35 seconds, perfectly showing every detail without waiting for focus tracking.

Automatic Color Adjustment｜Through automatic white balance and AI intelligent adjustment of color, no matter what the indoor lighting is, it can be presented with the most realistic appearance.

Plug and Play | No need to download additional drivers, just plug in the USB, and the installation will be completed automatically.

Lens Protection | Has a privacy lens protection cover that can be slid over the lens after the session is over.

Multiple Mounts | With 4 angle adjustments, the C300 can be placed anywhere or mounted to a tripod.

Apps | With the AnkerWork app, you can adjust 4 meeting modes and customize the device according to your needs.



Out of the box to see the AnkerWork Webcam PowerConf C300,The model is A3361, and many of the accessories are well placed and arranged.



The whole includes AnkerWork Webcam PowerConf C300 main body and accessories USB-C cable, USB-A adapter and privacy lens protection cover 2 pieces and instructions.



The PowerConf C300 is designed in a black rounded rectangle shape. The bright panel on the front of the fuselage has a concentric circle texture. The central silver frame frame lens has a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 60FPS. It also has autofocus of 15cm~3M, 78, 90, 115 degrees. There are three viewing angles, two microphones are arranged on both sides of the panel, and the word Anker is on the right side. The multi-angle adjustable base is very flexible, and the product size is 99x30x30mm and the weight is 127g. Generally, it is easy to take and install.



The rear left side of the fuselage is equipped with a USB-C port, which can be connected to a host computer, such as a laptop, plug-and-play without installing drivers, and can also be used with the AnkerWork application.



The PowerConf C300 has a variable and adjustable angle base. The lens can also be rotated, tilted, etc. to adjust to the desired recording angle. The bottom connecting base has a three-stage switch section, which can be matched with laptops and computer monitors. The position can be adjusted and fixed, and the small foot pad at the bottom can withstand and fix it.



At the bottom of the base, there are soft pads and 1/4″ screw holes, which can be used with different tripods.



It can be connected and fixed with the tripod to improve the mobility and the height position movement part, which is more flexible than the general video lens.



The PowerConf C300 is connected to the PowerConf C300 by a USB-C cable. Depending on the matching device, it can also be connected to the host computer with the included USB-A adapter.



After the USB-C cable is connected to the PowerConf C300 and the host, adjust the base of the body to a suitable angle to place it on the laptop and computer, and it can be easily installed.



The PowerConf C300 connection is plug and play. After enabling, you can see the indicator light beside the lens lights up, confirming that it can be used normally, and then adjust the shooting angle according to the needs.



Download the AnkerWork application to connect to the PowerConf C300 to set more functions, and it can also correspond to different online conference platforms, such as the adjustable frame rate of 60FPS and the viewing angle of 78, 90, and 115 degrees. Demanding the angle to adjust can accommodate more characters, which is much better than fixing a single lens angle.



In addition, in the angle picture function, selecting the two options of automatic frame and center position picture is the intelligent framing setting. After selecting, PowerConf C300 will automatically track and adjust the picture through the induction and face recognition functions, which can maintain the subject of the person in the picture. , It is very practical if you need a meeting briefing when people move around. At the same time, with the ultra-low seconds AI auto-focus function within 0.35 seconds, it can also quickly focus and reflect the details of things when the product is moving.



In the angle screen function, there are also HDR enhancement, anti-flicker function and 50Hz, 60Hz selection. Indoors, due to the frequency of fluorescent lamps, there will be flickering water ripples and fence effects under the lens screen. Turning this function on can effectively avoid the effect of the screen. This is great! ! You can also check the device serial number and firmware version. In addition, you can adjust the brightness, sharpness, saturation, contrast and horizontal flip function in the image setting function according to your needs.



There is also a workspace menu in the list on the left, which recommends different 3C products to match according to the different environments of users, so that the application of class work can be more effective with half the effort.



The personal use environment is closer to the smart workspace, so the combination of AnkerWork Webcam PowerConf C300 video camera & AnkerWork PowerConf+ wireless conference microphone speaker and headset will be the best match.



Using the laptop’s built-in lens on Google Meet to compare the PowerConf C300 video lens, you can see that the screen has a wider adjustable angle and provides a relatively clearer and brighter image. It can be used in combination with many of the current online meeting platforms, such as those commonly used by individuals. Google Meet or Zoom, FaceTime, Skype and other video conferencing can use the AnkerWork application function, but when setting the lens function, you should pay attention to it, you can only open a single program to adjust the lens function.



It is a very intimate point to attach 2 pieces of privacy lens protection cover. In the past, unless the video lens has its own blocking function, you have to stick a sticky note or find something to block it to avoid being seen when you forget to turn off the lens. Dilemma.



By peeling off the sticker on the back and aligning the position of the lens that can be blocked, you can stick the protective cover on the privacy lens. However, if you stick it on such a beautiful mirror surface of the PowerConf C300, I am a little worried that there will be problems in the long run or when you want to tear it off and replace it. Be careful with glue residue.



The affixed privacy lens protective cover, just move your finger to slide the pick on the top, and when you don’t want to use the lens, you can slide it to cover the lens, and you don’t need to find a sticky note or other things to block it.



AnkerWork PowerConf+ Wireless Conference Microphone Speaker Product Features

No dead ends｜Set up 6 microphones to receive sound from all directions, 360° whole room coverage

Clear words｜Through customized DSP digital noise reduction processing technology, the sound is optimized in real time, and the background noise is effectively reduced

Pickup function｜The pickup range can cover up to 8 people, and the conversation is comfortable and not tired

Dual-mode connection | Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Bluetooth adapter, get rid of the shackles of cables and enjoy unlimited freedom

Plug and Play | No need to install additional drivers, fast connection is super stable

Long-lasting battery life｜Built-in 6,700mAh battery, talk time up to 24 hours

Widely Compatible | Certified by Zoom, compatible with multiple online meeting platforms

Safe to carry | Hard shell storage bag, light and portable



The AnkerWork PowerConf+ wireless conference microphone speaker adopts a hard case magnetic suction side cover to open and close. After opening, you can see the schematic diagram of the conference work on the left, and on the right is a black hard shell storage bag with a blue bottom to protect the PowerConf+. Below is the storage wire accessories part.



The whole package includes the main body of AnkerWork PowerConf+ and a hard case storage bag, which includes a Bluetooth USB adapter, a USB-C wire charging cable and a multi-language instruction manual.



The upper and lower dark gray and silver rings present a stylish technical silver-gray configuration. The round, flat and long body of AnkerWork PowerConf+ has a good design texture. The size is 124x124x28mm and the weight is 340g. The configuration is very stable on the desktop. The upper dark gray speaker configuration, The central black glossy touch operation, the main power switch in front of the whole body ring, and the bluetooth pairing button are equipped with indicators on both sides to identify the current state.



At the rear of the fuselage are related ports, which are USB-A, AUX OUT and USB-C charging ports to charge the PowerConf+ or as a power bank. The built-in battery capacity is 6700mAh, and the input voltage is 5V/2A. The charging time is 4 hours. It can be fully charged and has a 24-hour battery life, which can almost meet the needs of a whole day of use.



Then we can see that the silver ring belt is equipped with a surround design of six microphones, so that 360-degree full-room coverage can be achieved in a multi-person conference conversation, making the call clear and without dead ends.



The center of the dark gray body below is a large-area square anti-slip cushion, and the center is also printed with relevant models, specifications, certifications and other information.



There are touch operations on the black bright surface in the middle of the fuselage, which are call answering/hanging up, volume, mute, playback, etc., and there are surround lights on the side to prompt according to the status.



PowerConf+ has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. If the device does not have Bluetooth, it can be connected by installing a USB adapter, or it can be connected by wire. When using the Bluetooth pairing function, just press the Bluetooth function button in the center and it will flash on the side. The blue light will start pairing. In the Bluetooth pairing on the mobile phone, you can see PowerConf + click to connect successfully.



In PowerConf+ operation, you only need to press and hold the power button for 2 seconds to turn it on and off. The upper light will also prompt. After the device is connected, general calls and communication software will notify you when you call. The light flashes green when you receive an incoming call, and turns blue when you answer it. When the volume is adjusted, the blue light will increase and decrease, and if the mute is mute, the red light will be on. Press the call key to answer/hang up during a call, and press and hold the call key for two seconds to reject the call.



The black hard shell storage bag is used to protect the PowerConf+, and it is very convenient to carry out and use.



Install the Bluetooth USB adapter on the host, and the white indicator light on the top is always on, and it can be paired and connected with PowerConf+.



PowerConf+ is also suitable for Google Meet or video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, FaceTime, Skype, etc. It is actually used to facilitate audio reception during multi-person conversations. It can also optimize the sound in real time and effectively reduce the background through the custom DSP digital noise reduction processing technology. Noise, but also has a range of pickup functions, which can cover up to 8 people to improve the sound performance during meetings and classes.



In addition to being used as a wireless conference microphone speaker, the PowerConf+ with a built-in battery capacity of 6700mAh can also be used as a power bank to instantly charge and rescue the device through a USB-A cable.



After downloading the Soundcore App, you can perform more settings on the PowerConf+, and add a new device after the Bluetooth connection is paired.



After connecting to PowerConf+, you can see the connection status. In the operation section of the home page, you can check the battery level, switch the mute, adjust the volume, and single-player and multi-player modes, as well as power off.



PowerConf+ can adjust a lot of options in the settings to adjust according to your needs, and you can also set the time for automatic shutdown when not in use.



For the overall online use, a lot of environmental applications have been improved. For example, it was often said that the camera could not see clearly and the whole person was black. Most of the general notebook specifications are equipped with 720P fixed angle functionality. It has weakened a lot. The 1080p/60FPS high-resolution high-definition clear picture of the PowerConf C300 video camera makes everyone more handsome and beautiful. In addition, the wide 115° can accommodate more pictures, and it can also be used with the AnkerWork application. Settings such as the ultra-low seconds within 0.35 seconds through the AI ​​​​autofocus function are practical, and you can also attach the privacy lens protection cover yourself, which is very nice.

The troublesome part that is also troublesome when going online is the poor sound reception or the need for better microphones for multi-person conference calls. Let AnkerWork PowerConf+ wireless conference microphone speakers strengthen and meet the needs of call amplification. Equipped with 6 microphones, it can 360 °Whole room coverage can receive relatively clear sound from all directions, using Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Bluetooth adapter can be used wirelessly, the built-in 6700mAh battery makes the talk time up to 24 hours, enough for a full day of use.

Through AnkerWork Webcam PowerConf C300 video camera & AnkerWork PowerConf+ wireless conference microphone speaker, the two complement each other to enhance online conference teaching and learning, which is remarkable in both audio and visual aspects.

