Anna Rita Luceri passed away at the age of 48. The Apulian comedian is gone forever due to an illness diagnosed a few days ago. She was a part of the female trio Ciciri and Tria which a comedy group loved by Zelig’s audience.

The news of her sudden death left everyone sad and heartbroken, thousands gathered around the comedian’s family.

Anna Rita Luceri she was 48 and was born and raised in Puglia. With Carla Calò and Chicca Sanna she founded the comic group that will give her success and a lot of respect from viewers. The news of her disappearance was given by her colleagues and her caption reads «close to us forever».

According to what is learned from some newspapers, the comedian had known for about 10 days that she was suffering from an incurable disease, which unfortunately killed her.

Anna Rita Luceri the words of family members and colleagues

Anna Rita’s family have written some very sweet words for her. “We should have understood it from the brightness of your eyes, from the generosity of your smile, from the deep sweetness of your voice, from the meticulous precision with which you did everything, showing us that we knew the harmonious geometry of the Universe, which you were not of this world ”.

Then, we read: “We will keep the gifts you left us, your love of wife and mothera, your devotion as a daughter and sister, the friendship of which you were capable, as precious signs of how much God has loved us, electing us as your earthly home for these 48 years ”.

The musician Andrea Baccassino wrote: “Anna Rita Luceri left us in the night. Someone will remember her between Ciciri and Tria, someone knows her as a wonderful singer. For me she was a very dear, very dear friend and I will miss her forever ”.