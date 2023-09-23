Home » (Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander of the Carabinieri Health Protection Command to the National Anti-Doping Organization
(Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander of the Carabinieri Health Protection Command to the National Anti-Doping Organization

(Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander of the Carabinieri Health Protection Command to the National Anti-Doping Organization

On 21 September Brigadier General Raffaele Covetti became the new commander of the Carabinieri Health Protection Commandvisited Prof. Fabio Pigozzi, President of NADO Italia, at the Rome headquarters of the independent body of the Italian sports system responsible for the prevention of doping and violations of anti-doping sports regulations.

During the cordial meeting, the close collaboration between the institutions was confirmed, also strengthened by the recent renewal, in July 2022, of a memorandum of understanding in the context of the execution of anti-doping controls and in the training of the NAS Anti-Doping Investigation Inspectors.

The occasion was fruitful to confirm the commitment and shared availability in the specific sector, in order to combat illicit activities that damage sporting loyalty by altering the regular running of events and representing a risk to the health of users of doping substances.

