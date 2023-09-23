iPhone 12, radiation out of limits: how much is there to worry about?

Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone, here’s how it works

What limits does the iPhone exceed (according to France)

The French regulatory body recently tested 141 mobile phones and found that when the iPhone 12 is held in the hand or carried in the pocket it has an electromagnetic energy absorption level of 5.74 watts per kilogram, (just a little) higher than the EU standard of 4 watts.

SAR (Specific absortion rate) is a measurement of the rate of absorption of radio frequency energy by the body from the measured source, in this case a mobile phone. In simpler words, it is how much electromagnetic energy is absorbed by our body when we use a mobile phone and which therefore – potentially and theoretically – can bring about alterations (harmless or harmful to health). There are two types of limits: one calculated for a volume of 10 gram tissue and the other on the limbs.

In the European Economic Area the limits are 2 watts per kg of user weight, measured from a 10 g tissue volume; for the USA and Canada it is 1.6 watts per kg measured from a volume of tissue. For limbs the exposure limits are wider: 4 watts per kg for both Europe and North America.

But has Apple really surpassed them?

It is not clear whether Apple has really exceeded these limits, given that it denies having done so but at the same time publishes an update, perhaps to limit the power emitted and therefore reduce the SAR. It is likely that the truth is not so clear. And that the underlying cause of this discrepancy is the SAR testing system used by French regulators and different from Apple’s. In fact, the company said it will only make the update in France to reflect a testing protocol used only in that country.

In short, though, should we be worried?

Should we or shouldn’t we worry, then? If we need a straight answer, we say no: there is no health risk. This is not only said by Apple but also by the French government itself and various experts.

