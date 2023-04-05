If the tones of a meeting give the sensation of what is happening, then here is the summary of the fifth AMR forum on antimicrobial resistance is that there is no more time. We are in a more serious situation than the pandemic, which we may have underestimated in the past and which is now leaving 5 million dead on the ground, as he underlines Rino Rappuoliscientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole Foundation – National Pandemic Center, showing a cover of Economist which headlines the number of deaths, more than those of HIV and tuberculosis combined.