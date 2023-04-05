Home Health Antibiotic resistance is now top priority
Health

Antibiotic resistance is now top priority

by admin

If the tones of a meeting give the sensation of what is happening, then here is the summary of the fifth AMR forum on antimicrobial resistance is that there is no more time. We are in a more serious situation than the pandemic, which we may have underestimated in the past and which is now leaving 5 million dead on the ground, as he underlines Rino Rappuoliscientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole Foundation – National Pandemic Center, showing a cover of Economist which headlines the number of deaths, more than those of HIV and tuberculosis combined.

See also  Gender medicine: "pink health" at Cardarelli

You may also like

Now the link between pollution and lung cancer...

Vitamin C Day, everything you need to know...

Plaque psoriasis, CE approval for first TYK2 inhibitor

10 families evacuated, slope stability is assessed

In Milan, ovarian cancer weighing 42 kilos removed...

the symptoms and treatments of Berlusconi’s disease –...

The power of ‘filters’, young people squeezed between...

Silvio Berlusconi’s illnesses, from cancer to heart operations...

the symptoms and treatments of Berlusconi’s disease –...

checks at hospital canteens, 7 kitchens closed with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy