Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again in San Raffaele hospital for an infection

Silvio Berlusconi is again at the San Raffaele hospital: l‘former premier, according to what is learned, is hospitalized in cardiac surgery intensive care for an unresolved infection with respiratory fatigue; currently he would be undergoing antibiotic treatment and the situation would be stationary.

The blue leader had already been hospitalized in the Milan facility on Monday 27 March, for medical checks, and had returned to Arcore on Thursday 30 March. Then, leaving the San Raffaele, Berlusconi, accompanied by his companion Marta Fascina, had waved a greeting from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the entrance in via Olgettina 60. The return to Arcore had drawn a sigh of relief to Forza Italia, worried by the state of health of the 86-year-old “boss”, precisely in a delicate moment for the blue formation, with the new appointments which in fact changed its internal political geographywith the “revenge” of the governors on the Filoronzulliani and the rise of the parliamentarians close to Fascina.

Today’s hospitalization may cause greater concern: according to Berlusconi, in fact he will remain in the hospital for tonight, still hospitalized in the cardiothoracic intensive care unit. Contrary to what had been anticipated, however, a medical bulletin will not be released today, but everything is postponed until tomorrow and it will be Professor Zangrillo who will spread the news on the state of health of the former prime minister.

Subscribe to the newsletter

