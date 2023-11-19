Antibiotic resistance, training initiatives

November 18th is theEuropean Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) – European Day for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics, promoted by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and the World Week (World AMR Awareness Week – WAAW) 18-24 November, promoted by the World Health Organization – WHO, World Organization for Animal Health – WOAH, Food and Agriculture Organization – FAO, United Nations Environment Program – UNEP.

The Ministry of Health promotes a series of One Health training initiatives:

Regional Health Service of Emilia Romagna – Update on the guidelines for the prudent use of antibiotics in the breeding of dairy cattle (ECM in the process of accreditation)

November 20, 2023 BOLOGNA, Viale Aldo Moro, 21 or alternatively, in mode webinar on Zoom Platform.

The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, aims to represent a moment of discussion between public and private veterinary doctors, associations, consortia, supply chains and individual breeders or company technicians on the document “Guidelines on the prudent use of antibiotics in livestock farming”. dairy cattle”, prepared by a multidisciplinary group and published on the Ministry Portal on 27 July 2023.

The recipients are self-employed and public veterinary doctors, sector associations, breeding technicians and cattle breeders.

For registrations: Regional website www.alimenti-salute.it Training entry, by 11/16/2023.

Annual Workshop of the National Reference Laboratory for Antibiotic Resistance and the National Reference Center for Antibiotic Resistance 2023

22-23 November 2023 Mode webinar

The workshop, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, is divided into two days, during which the initiatives, objectives and results of the veterinary strategy to combat AMR, incorporated in the National Plan to Combat Antibiotic Resistance, will be presented.

The recipients are all professional figures from the world of healthcare, for a maximum number of 300 participants

To register please consult Training portal by 11/20/23.

For both events, the Ministry of Health released the unique AMR logo.

For further information, consult Antibiotic resistance

