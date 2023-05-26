Anxiety and heart health

L’anxiety it is a natural response of the body to stress and dangerous situations. When we feel threatened, our body releases hormones such as adrenaline, which prepare our body to deal with the situation. This “fight or flight” response can lead to an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, and blood flow to the muscles.

However, when anxiety becomes chronic or excessive, it can start to negatively affect our cardiovascular health. Scientific studies have shown that anxiety can increase the risk of developing heart disorders, such as high blood pressure, arrhythmia and atherosclerosis. Stress and anxiety indeed cause the release of catecholaminesresulting in an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

Effects of anxiety on the heart

Hypertension: Anxiety can contribute to hypertension, a condition in which blood pressure in the arteries is constantly high. The increased heart rate associated with anxiety can force the heart to work harder, raising blood pressure. Over time, this can damage blood vessels and increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Arrhythmia: Anxiety can also cause arrhythmias, which are disturbances in the normal heart rhythm. Excessive activation of the sympathetic nervous system, which occurs during episodes of anxiety, can affect the electrical conduction of the heart. This can lead to irregular, fast or slow heartbeats, which can be dangerous to heart health.

Atherosclerosis: Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by the buildup of plaques inside the arteries, which can impede blood flow and lead to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke. Chronic anxiety may contribute to the formation of these plaques through several mechanisms, including systemic inflammation and increased levels of cortisol (the stress hormone).

Anxiety management for heart health

The good news is that there are many ways to manage anxiety and protect your heart health. Here are some helpful tips for beginners who want to take care of both:

Regular physical activity: Exercise can help reduce anxiety and improve cardiovascular health. Even a short walk or yoga session can make a difference.

Relaxation techniques : Practices such as meditation, deep breathing and yoga can help reduce anxiety and promote a feeling of calm and well-being.

: Practices such as meditation, deep breathing and yoga can help reduce anxiety and promote a feeling of calm and well-being. Balanced nutrition : Eating a healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, can provide the heart with the nutrients it needs to function properly.

: Eating a healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, can provide the heart with the nutrients it needs to function properly. Limit the consumption of stimulants : Certain substances such as caffeine and tobacco can increase anxiety and negatively affect heart health. Reducing its consumption can be beneficial.

: Certain substances such as caffeine and tobacco can increase anxiety and negatively affect heart health. Reducing its consumption can be beneficial. Social support: Talking to friends, family, or mental health professionals can help manage anxiety. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when you need it.

Conclusion

Anxiety can have a significant impact on heart health, but there are many strategies we can adopt to reduce the risk and manage this condition. Paying attention to our mental and physical health is essential for complete well-being. If you experience symptoms of anxiety or heart problems, it is always advisable to consult a doctor or health professional.

