Home Health GB announces: “Anti-tank shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine”
Health

GB announces: “Anti-tank shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine”

by admin

Photogallery – Ukraine, Putin visits Mariupol


The war in Ukraine reaches the 392nd day. Britain also intends to supply Ukraine with high-yield armor-piercing anti-tank munitions containing depleted uranium. The revelation was made by the Baroness Annabel Goldie, deputy defense minister in Rishi Sunak’s Tory government. The reply from Moscow was immediate. Vladimir Putin, at the end of his talks with Xi Jinpingsaid Russia will react, while the foreign minister Lavrov threatens the Great Britain arguing that, if he were to supply depleted uranium munitions, “it will end badly for London”. The staff of the International Monetary Fund has reached an agreement with Ukraine for a 15.6 billion dollar aid plan.

See also  Juve, strength and gym in Vinovo. Training with the NextGen

You may also like

More and more pregnant women are dying in...

Diet drinks were my water – then I...

Potato casserole with feta comes in many varieties,...

The Elderly bill is law, what changes with...

fault of aging, but not only – breaking...

Recipe “Pasta with Peanut Butter and Garlic” |...

So Google challenges ChatGpt, strengths and limitations of...

Rip-off and professional insecurity: The biggest prejudices against...

PARKINSON, RISKS FROM TRICHLOROETHYLENE Neurology

He had a serious heart attack, he’s being...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy