Photogallery – Ukraine, Putin visits Mariupol





The war in Ukraine reaches the 392nd day. Britain also intends to supply Ukraine with high-yield armor-piercing anti-tank munitions containing depleted uranium. The revelation was made by the Baroness Annabel Goldie, deputy defense minister in Rishi Sunak’s Tory government. The reply from Moscow was immediate. Vladimir Putin, at the end of his talks with Xi Jinpingsaid Russia will react, while the foreign minister Lavrov threatens the Great Britain arguing that, if he were to supply depleted uranium munitions, “it will end badly for London”. The staff of the International Monetary Fund has reached an agreement with Ukraine for a 15.6 billion dollar aid plan.