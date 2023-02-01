The European Union wants stricter laws on medical apps or in some way related to health: App stores, such as the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, may be forced to impose stricter conditions on third-party developers and even avoid distributing the apps they develop themselves.

The question was raised by a group of researchers in an essay recently published in the scientific journal Nature: the gist is that, given one new European law entered into force in May 2021to be considered “medical” apps must meet all the rules of traditional or “physical” medical devices, and any serious accidents resulting from their use must be reported to the authorities.

The problem is that, almost 24 months after the entry into force of the new laws, it is not at all clear how many are complying with them; also because, further upstream, the very definition of “medical app” is not always clear. The picture is further complicated because, if the developer of an app resides outside the EU, app stores are legally considered their importers.