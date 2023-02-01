Platinum Gamesannounced atFebruary 21st, they will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the release of Metal Gear Rising. The game was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on February 19, 2013, and in the wake of the events of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, more than a few have called on the studio to reinvent Raiden’s story with a remake or even a sequel.

This follows on from the actor who voiced Thunder a few weeks ago instatement on twitterafter. Quinton Flynn told us to “stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks”. Now, it’s the studio itself that sets the date via a tweet.

We’ll have to stay tuned because 2023 seems to be the year we’ll see a revival of the Metal Gear series, as in late 2022, Konami series producer Noriaki Okamura announced that the series would be releasedseveral big announcements. Our money is on a remake of the first Metal Gear or Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but we’ll see.