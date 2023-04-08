The cecal or vermiform appendix (or simply appendix) is an organ located in the abdomen. It has a certain importance for children, because they are inside it lymphatic tissues which help to strengthen the immune system. For adults, however, it is completely superfluous. TO any age, even if predominantly in childhood and adolescenceit can become inflamed, giving rise toappendicitiswhich often requires surgery.

symptoms and causes — Shaped like a worm, the appendix represents the initial part of the large intestine. It is about 10 centimeters long and has a diameter of approximately 5 millimeters. Two out of every 1,000 people are operated on for appendicitis, which is more common in men. The hallmark symptom of this disease is a abdominal pain which generally occurs at the level of the stomach or navel and then locates in the lower part of the abdomen, on the right side. “Often the pain is associated with the feverwith the body temperature rising but not excessively, usually reaching 38-38.5 degrees” adds the Doctor Franco Caravati, head of the General Surgery Service of the Villa Aprica Clinical Institute in Como. Frequently the inflammation of the appendix also involves nausea, vomiting and intestinal problems, which can present both in the form of constipation and in the form of diarrhea. To cause appendicitis is the proliferation of bacteria that live inside this organ, which can be determined by various factors. See also Italian Cup: Juventus-Inter, Allegri's probable formation - Tuttosport

beware of peritonitis — The pain that appendicitis causes almost always prompts you to go to the emergency room. The diagnosis is essentially clinical and is mainly based on themedical history and onobjective examination by the doctor. “The presence of pain in the right iliac fossa and fever, especially if the victim is a child, are typical signs of inflammation of the appendix” continues Dr. Caravati. Also, some blood tests may be helpful, which generally indicate a increase in inflammatory indices (C-reactive protein, ESR and white blood cells). Rarely, especially in the case of girls, an abdominal ultrasound can be useful to notice any problems with the right ovary and thus make a differential diagnosis. Appendicitis should not be neglected because it can give rise to serious complications. In fact, it can form a appendiceal abscess, i.e. the collection of pus around this organ. The situation is more serious when the appendicitis ruptures, causing a peritonitisluckily less frequent occurrence.