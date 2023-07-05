Appendicitis, where the pain takes and how to understand when to intervene immediately

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a small worm-shaped organ located in the lower part of the right colon. Knowing the symptoms is essential to intervene early.

Inflammation of the appendix is ​​a condition that can affect people of any age, but is more common in younger adults. Recognizing the signs allows you to intervene promptly to avoid potentially dangerous complications for health and, sometimes, for life.

The typical pain of appendicitis begins in right lower quadrant of the abdomenbut could spread to other areas of the abdomen over time. A general feeling of malaise and dull ache it could start in the center of the stomach or around the belly button. Later, the pain may move to the right side and concentrate in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe inflamed appendix.

What are the symptoms of appendicitis

In addition to pain, there are other common symptoms associated with appendicitis that can help you recognize the condition and take action promptly. Not only, therefore, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and fever, but also abdominal swelling and changes in intestinal habits, therefore constipation or diarrhea.

What to watch out for if you think you have appendicitis

Inflammation of the appendix can progress rapidly to a serious infection called peritonitis. This condition can cause permanent damage to the abdomen and even be life-threatening. For this reason, it is essential to intervene immediately if appendicitis is suspected.

If you experience a severe and persistent abdominal pain, especially in the lower right area, accompanied by one or more of the symptoms mentioned above, it is important to seek immediate medical attention. Treating appendicitis early can prevent serious complications and reduce the risk of infections.

Your doctor will evaluate your symptoms and conduct a physical exam to look for any signs of appendicitis. You may be asked for a blood test to determine your white blood cell levels, which are often elevated if you have an infection. In some cases, an ultrasound scan or computed tomography may also be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

In case of confirmed inflammation of the appendix, theemergency surgery to remove the inflamed appendix is ​​often necessary. This procedure, called appendicectomiais usually performed laparoscopically, through small incisions in the abdomen, thus allowing for rapid healing and a lower risk of complications.

Don’t overlook the symptoms of appendicitis or leave them unchecked. Although appendicitis may seem like a simple stomach ache, it can lead to serious consequences if not treated promptly. It is important to be aware of the signals, listen to your body and consult a doctor immediately in case of suspected appendicitis. The prompt reaction can be the difference between a simple inflammation and one serious medical emergency.

