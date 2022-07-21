Apple-owned brand Beats by Dre has teamed up with popular game streamer Nickmercs to release new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds. Nickmercs, whose full name is Nicholas Kolcheff (Nicholas Kolcheff), is a well-known Twitch, YouTube game anchor, is the co-founder of the e-sports organization Faze Clan, has broadcast “Fortnite”, “Call of Duty: Warzone” and ” Apex Legends and other games.

Apple wrote in a press release that the new limited-edition Beats are “a tribute to professional Twitch streamers.” The new headphones are printed with the “MFAM” LOGO, which stands for “Mercs Family”. The charging case itself also features the Spartan helmet, which is Kolcheff’s signature pattern.

“I use the Beats Studio Buds almost every day, I take them with me when I work out and when I travel. Now I’m so honored to be partnering with Beats on the MFAM Beats Buds,” said Kolcheff.

