No, we are not talking about swimming when we refer to one full sport: or at least it’s not just going to the pool that we keep the elastic and toned body and we train all muscle groups. Mostly swimming is not what makes us burn 775 calories maximum in 60 minutes of practice: let’s talk about the tennisable to promote cardio, speed, agility and balance at once.

We could actually come to this conclusion on calories taking a look at the most famous, beautiful and strongest tennis players of all time … You have also thought of Maria Sharapova is Anna Kournikova?

Well, according to what emerged from a research, an hour of tennis in a non-competitive match makes us burn between 350 and 500 caloriesbut when we are if it’s better and increases adrenaline, concentration and even physical performance, you get almost double the calories lost between beats, lunges, forehand and backhands.

Tennis is therefore not alone great for weight loss quickly and get back in shape, but it also offers a number of other benefits such as augmentation and improvement of aerobic capacity: short, sharp movements to move around the tennis court are a great way to improve cardio and lung capacity.

By practicing this sport, moreover, we also increase muscle tone, strength and flexibility: the latter is essential because it prevents injuries, improves balance and also helps posture.

Finally, thanks to tennis it clearly improves our freedom of movement: During a serve, for example, different parts of the body are required to stretch and arch to generate spin and power. These skills, then, come in handy in everyday life and we can also apply them off the pitch, stemming the onset of annoying muscle aches and aches of various kinds because they are not used to moving or even just stretching.