Castelfranco, leaves the dogs closed in the car for two hours under the sun: reported

Castelfranco, leaves the dogs closed in the car for two hours under the sun: reported

Intervention by the local police and firefighters to free small animals. The man justified himself in this way: “I had left the window a little open”

Fabio Poloni

July 20, 2022

CASTELFRANCO. Dogs abandoned in the car under the scorching sun for over two hours: the owner was reported for mistreatment. It happened in Castelfranco Veneto.

Around 11 am on Tuesday 19 July, the local police of Castelfranco Veneto, during a patrol service in the industrial area, received the report of a black car from which barking could be heard. The agents arrived in the area and found the black SUV in a parking lot under the sun. Inside, two small dogs, tried by the heat, panting and desperate to get out.

The recorded temperature was 37 degrees centigrade, the one inside the car under the sun must have been hot. The officers, along with the firefighters who intervened in turn, were preparing to shatter the glass when the owner of the car arrived. The dogs released, refreshed and quenched were immediately entrusted to the care of the veterinarian: now they are fine.

According to the owner, a native of Belluno, the two dogs remained in the car under the sun for two hours, from 9 in the morning. “But I left the window a little open”: so the man justified himself with the agents. He was reported for neglect and mistreatment of animals.

