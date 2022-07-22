Steve Jobs, known as Apple’s leader, has been dead for more than 10 years, but the items left by Steve Jobs, such as old business cards, signed Apple II manuals, signed checks, and other rare Apple products, have been on the auction market for a long time. Favored by fruit fans. A prototype of the “Apple Computer A” Apple-1 computer owned by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs was put up for auction today (22nd).

According to the foreign media “MacRumors”, because the “Apple Computer A” Apple-1 computer prototype itself is quite rare, the final transaction price is expected to be as high as 500,000 US dollars (about 3.92 million Hong Kong dollars).

The first Apple-1 computers sold for 5,433 yuan each

According to the auction website, the prototype was soldered by another Apple founder, Steve Wozniak, in 1976. Steve Jobs later showed it to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, a computer store in Mountain View, California, to introduce the Apple-1. computer. At the time, the store ordered 50 fully assembled computers and became the first retailer to sell the Apple-1 computer. At the time, each Apple-1 computer sold for $666.66 (about HK$5,233).

Responsible editor: Zhang Baoyan

