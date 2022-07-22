Home Health [Apple Master Treasures]The 1976 Apple-1 computer prototype is expected to fetch up to 3.92 million at auction-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel- Technology
Health

[Apple Master Treasures]The 1976 Apple-1 computer prototype is expected to fetch up to 3.92 million at auction-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel- Technology

by admin
[Apple Master Treasures]The 1976 Apple-1 computer prototype is expected to fetch up to 3.92 million at auction-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel- Technology

Steve Jobs, known as Apple’s leader, has been dead for more than 10 years, but the items left by Steve Jobs, such as old business cards, signed Apple II manuals, signed checks, and other rare Apple products, have been on the auction market for a long time. Favored by fruit fans. A prototype of the “Apple Computer A” Apple-1 computer owned by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs was put up for auction today (22nd).

According to the foreign media “MacRumors”, because the “Apple Computer A” Apple-1 computer prototype itself is quite rare, the final transaction price is expected to be as high as 500,000 US dollars (about 3.92 million Hong Kong dollars).

The first Apple-1 computers sold for 5,433 yuan each

According to the auction website, the prototype was soldered by another Apple founder, Steve Wozniak, in 1976. Steve Jobs later showed it to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, a computer store in Mountain View, California, to introduce the Apple-1. computer. At the time, the store ordered 50 fully assembled computers and became the first retailer to sell the Apple-1 computer. At the time, each Apple-1 computer sold for $666.66 (about HK$5,233).

Responsible editor: Zhang Baoyan

Each episode of “ET Winning Business Plans” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share their business tips under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:

【Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 Member Welcome Reward】Download the “Hong Kong Economic Times” App on the spot to become a new member, and you will receive a beautiful gift!
https://event.hket.com/article/3298347?r=cpstni

See also  What to say to our children following the war on TikTok

Open the hket App and read the full text

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy