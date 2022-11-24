Home Health Apple shakes hands with Epic (not Games) and strengthens interest in health
Apple and Epic would have shaken hands. Attention, it is not Epic with which there is an endless legal battle: that is Epic Games, this is Epic Systems an American company that deals with health software. In fact, the agreement provides for the company to make a version “best to run on Apple devices” – thus writes Axios, which reports the news – of its tool for le medical records.

In Cupertino they would have tried to get Epic to develop a native version for Apple products, and the reference is to macOS, but the deal would then have closed with a solution of compromise, according to an inside source heard by Axios. Not even with Epic Systems would the relationship be “clean”, although we are very far from the (non-existent) relationship with Epic Games. The company active in the health sector has always responded spades to the various requests received over the years by Cupertino due to one divergent view on data sharingan element on which Apple would have pushed, however, finding a wall in Epic.

The company does not like the issue of interoperability, which it has mainly opposed on the basis of fears about privacyy of the people while also protecting its market position as the largest provider of electronic health records for Americans. Apple on the other hand has shown a growing interest in the clinical sector, and the evolution of the Apple Watch bears witness to this – the latter, for example, measure body temperature to detect ovulation. The fact that he shook hands with Epic, albeit not on his terms, represents a big step forward for his business in the medium term.

