Four arrests for drugs, a Cividalese in trouble

CIVIL. The carabinieri of the operational section of the Nor of the Marcianise Carabinieri Company have implemented a precautionary measure in prison issued by the investigating judge of North Naples against four suspects for drug dealing. The four were arrested in Casavatore, in the Neapolitan area, in Cividale del Friuli, in the province of Udine, and in Taranto.

The investigations concern a group that obtained supplies in the Portici and Ercolano area and then dealt mainly hashish in Casavatore and in the neighboring areas north of Naples.

The supply of 65 kilos of drugs has been documented, transported in cars with false bottoms to Casavatore to then be distributed to drug dealers.

During the investigation, a courier was arrested, also the recipient of this precautionary measure, and they were
10 kilos of hashish and the car seized.

