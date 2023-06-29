Are extrasystoles during physical activity dangerous? – breaking latest news

by Corrado Carbucicchio

The appearance of abnormal beats is common and does not in itself constitute a pathological condition: only in a minority of cases can they be a sign of a heart problem and become a cause for concern

I am a 20 year old boy and I would like to understand if extrasystoles during any physical activity are dangerous or not. I don’t practice sports but it sometimes happens to me, under psycho-physical stress when my heart accelerates, to perceive extrasystoles. I had a resting electrocardiogram (ECG) and a ColorDoppler echocardiogram, which were normal, apart from negligible tricuspid and mitral regurgitation. Do I have to worry?

Corrado Carbucicchio, director of the VIC (Ventricular Intensive Care Unit) Operational Unit, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM) answers

The appearance of abnormal beats, precisely extrasystoles, is a very common occurrence and does not in itself configure a pathological condition: these are minor alterations of the heart rhythm which are mostly part of the normal activity of the heart. Only in a minority of cases can extrasystoles (atrial or ventricular) be a sign of a heart problem and, even more rarely, become a cause for concern. Sometimes a certain individual predisposition can represent a favorable factor, but without this corresponding to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. You started off on the right foot: to verify the state of health of the heart, the ECG at rest and the echocardiogram are in fact indispensable tests for obtaining a good report card; a stress test and a dynamic 24-hour Holter ECG will help the cardiologist to clarify his condition even better and understand whether extrasystoles are actually not only the physiological response to the wear and tear of modern life (and as such completely harmless).

