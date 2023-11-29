125
Tel Aviv: 12 hostages free, 10 Israelis and 2 foreigners Sky Tg24 Tagadà, Dario Fabbri reveals the truth about the Hamas hostages: “What doesn’t add up” The weatherHamas releases twelve more hostages, Tel Aviv: “Ten Israelis and two foreigners released” | Militants invite Musk to Gaza so he can “see the destruction” TGCOMBecause the truce between Israel and Hamas will be prolonged InternationalTruce no later than Sunday. Israel wants to fight, but the Qatar-USA-Egypt triad works alongside Netanyahu (by L. Santucci) L’HuffPostView full coverage on Google News