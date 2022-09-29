It is one of the favorite snacks not only of children but also of adults: the potato chips in bags conquer everyone with their irresistible flavor. But do you know if they hurt? Let’s find out the consequences for health together.

THE BEST RECIPES TODAY:

Apple pie, the super light version with no fat and few calories. To try! Seafood salad, the recipe that brings the authentic scent of summer to the table Lemon-scented stuffed squid, a mouth-watering second course! Ready in minutes

With ketchup, rustic, classic, with cheese and so on and so forth: potato chips in bags conquer all palates thanks to their irresistible flavor.

We put the envelope in the envelope without ever holding back until the package runs out. They are a bit like cherries, one leads to another.

If the fruit just mentioned, however, has very important benefits for our body, the same cannot be said of the snack in question.

So let’s go and answer the question “Enveloped fries are bad? ” analyzing all the consequences that they can cause to the human organism.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Are potato chips in a bag bad for you? The consequences for health

First of all they are a highly food caloric which can make you take kili quickly if you abuse this snack.

Not only that though! They are strongly not recommended for those suffering from cholesterol or diabetes as it is a fried food and therefore rich in fat.

However, there is another factor that greatly worries industry experts: this food in fact contains very high levels of acrilammide.

Acrylamide: what is it? What are the health risks?

We are talking about one highly toxic substance that is created during cooking at very high temperatures (frying, grilling or cooking in the oven).

Acrylamide, assisted by gluten in the bag fries are rich, can cause DNA degeneration, problems with the nervous system o tumor formations.

Therefore, very simple potato chips in bags could have serious and dangerous repercussions for our body. Our advice therefore is to prepare this product at home if you feel like it.

To know how to best fry this course we leave you below the link for the complete recipe. After all, we know, resisting this delicacy is almost impossible, but the important thing is never to overdo it!