Covid, the curve reverses: cases in Fvg are growing. The bulletin: 1,222 infections in 24 hours, 3 deaths

Covid, the curve reverses: cases in Fvg are growing. The bulletin: 1,222 infections in 24 hours, 3 deaths

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, 254 new infections were detected on 2,128 molecular swabs. There are also 3,250 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 968 cases were detected. There are 4 people admitted to intensive care while there are 136 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today there are 3 deaths, one in Trieste, 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,431, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,365 in Trieste, 2,527 in Udine, 1,042 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 491,662 people have been positive.

Gimbe: cases on the rise in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the week from 21 to 27 September, a worsening performance was recorded for the currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, equal to 572 against 421 in the previous week, and an increase in new cases of the 39.9%. Above the national average the number of beds in the medical area (9.5% versus 5.7%) and in intensive care (2.9% versus 1.4%) occupied by Covid-19 patients. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation on the progress of the pandemic in the region. According to the report, the percentage of the population over 5 years that has not received any dose of vaccine is equal to 11% (Italy average 10%) to which is added another 2.6% temporarily protected, as recovered from Covid by less than 180 days. The percentage of children aged 5 to 11 who have completed the vaccination cycle is 25% (Italy average 35.2%) to which an additional 2.1% (Italy average 3.3%) must be added with the first dose only. The vaccination coverage rate with fourth dose is 15.5% (Italy average 17%).

