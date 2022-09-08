Home Health Are sweeteners bad for you? From a scientific study, new slating
Are sweeteners bad for you? From a scientific study, new slating

Are sweeteners bad for you? From a scientific study, new slating

New slashing of sweeteners (artificial sweeteners) by a scientific study. The research, this time published by the British Medical Journal, based on data collected by French scientists, says that the consumption of sweeteners is linked to a increased risk of cardiovascular diseasesort of stroke cerebral.
From the observational analysis of over 100 thousand people (followed on average for 9 years) an increase in general cardiovascular risk of 9% was deduced. Among the sweeteners, the greatest increase in events was observed with acesulfame K (+ 18%). Among cardiovascular diseases, strokes have registered the greatest increase (+ 18%). In the case of stroke, this growth was associated in particular with the consumption of aspartame (+ 17%). An increased risk of coronary heart disease (such as heart attack) of 40% and 31%, respectively, was observed with the consumption of acesulfame K and sucralose.

