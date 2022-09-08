Play the strongest sound of golf in the Yangtze River Delta 2022 Yangtze River Delta Golf Open starts

On September 8, the 2022 Yangtze River Delta Golf Open was officially launched.

This event is set to the “4+1” mode, that is, 4 regional sub-stations and 1 final, of which the Zhejiang District qualifier will officially start on September 9, and will be held in Nanjing, Hefei and Shanghai after that. They will be held one by one, and the final competition will be held at the Shaoxing Kuaijishan Golf Club from October 12 to 14.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Yangtze River Delta Golf Open is guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau. In the first year of its establishment, it has attracted more than 230 golf enthusiasts from the Yangtze River Delta region to participate. In the second year of the tournament, with the concept of “openness, integration and sharing”, the tournament has ushered in an upgrade in terms of competition system, lineup, and coverage area. The integration of the golf industry in the delta region will jointly tell the “Yangtze River Delta Golf Story” to all walks of life.

This event will last for one month and will be held in both online and offline ways, with mixed qualifying matches for men and women. Among them, there are 80 players in each of the 4 offline competitions, and 20 people with the best scores in each competition will participate in the finals; Attracting more than 1,000 people for “cloud competition”, the top 16 contestants went to the offline finals to compete face-to-face with nearly 100 other players.

On the basis of previous individual competitions, the finals have been integrated into the four provincial and municipal team competitions. The players will compete for individual honors while adding luster to the provincial and municipal golf honors.