Depending on who we walk with, we either feel left behind or held up. A study found that pace and posture when walking actually allow statements about the character.

This is how the character study of walking style went

US researchers have, as part of a Long-term study examining the walking styles of 15,000 participants and found that walking speed reveals a lot about a person’s character.

The researchers differentiated between these walking styles.

1. Anyone who strolls leisurely has a relaxed character

People who are more comfortable and relaxed on the road also have a calm character. These individuals are confident, easygoing, easygoing, and relaxed.

However, there is also the risk that they are relaxed and approach tasks a little too lazily. Being faster every now and then can’t hurt not only when walking, but also in other areas of life.

2. Goose-stepping can appear arrogant

We all know them, the people who walk so fast that others can only jog after them. According to the researchers, these people are particularly open, sociable and self-confident. However, the goose step is not only exhausting for others. According to the study, the fast walkers sometimes come across as arrogant to others.

3. Do you adapt your speed to your companions?

Can’t identify with any of the above walking types? Maybe then you’ll be one of the tempo changers. This guy sometimes goes faster, sometimes slower and always adapts to the respective situation.

This is also reflected in other areas of life, because these people are careful, attentive and can react quickly to new situations.

Your posture tells you that

In addition to speed, the researchers also kept an eye on posture in the study.