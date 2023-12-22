Argentina: new night of protests against Milei’s mega-decree – Breaking news

Another night of protests in Argentina against the mega decree on deregulation and privatizations of the new president Javier Milei. This time thousands of people took to the streets not only in Buenos Aires, but also in Cordoba, Rosario, Santa Fe and Mar del Plata.





Clashes between police and demonstrators were recorded in Cordoba, where the police used spray and tear gas to disperse a spontaneous gathering in the Patio Olmos square.





Despite the street protests and the assessment of unconstitutionality by the main constitutionalists, the government declares itself determined to continue the parliamentary process of the decree. In this context, the unions have announced a protest demonstration against the government for Wednesday and the presentation of an unconstitutionality complaint to justice.



