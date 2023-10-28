The family reported him missing, they found him dismembered and they arrested everyone

The charred remains of a man who had been missing since last August, according to his family’s complaint, were found today in the back of his house in the Buenos Aires district of Pilar and the victim’s wife and two children were arrested for the crime. judicial and police sources reported.

One of the keys for the detectives of the Pilar Sub Departmental Investigation Delegation (Sub DDI) to clarify the incident was the tracking of the movements of the debit card of the victim, identified by the Police and Justice as Ariel Alberto Vera ( 49), since upon obtaining the film records they confirmed that the person making the cash withdrawals was one of their children.

Disappearance report

Judicial and police spokespersons informed Télam that it all began on August 28, when Vera’s brother showed up at the Monterrey Detachment in the town of Presidente Derqui, to report the disappearance of the man who, according to one of his nephews, got into a fight. with his wife and then left the house, after which they did not communicate with him again.

Following the beginning of the case to investigate the whereabouts, the investigation was entrusted to Sub DDI Pilar, who after collecting different testimonies from Vera’s relatives determined that the man had taken with him a debit card with which he charged his pension.

For this reason, the detectives requested the bank transactions and security cameras of the entities, in order to find the wanted man. After obtaining the film sequences, the investigations determined that the person who was withdrawing money from the ATMs was not Vera, but one of her children, the sources consulted reported.

With the information obtained, an emergency raid was carried out today at the house of Vera’s family, located on Bolívar Street at 1000 Presidente Derqui, in which personnel from the Person Search Office of the DDI San Isidro participated. the Canes Division of the Scientific Police of Lomas de Zamora, of Civil Defense, of Firefighters and of the Municipal Operations Center (COM) of Pilar.

The remains found

After a search, the dogs marked the bottom of the property, where finally in the blind well they found a charred skull and remains of a spinal column that everything indicates belong to Vera, although this will be confirmed with the results of the DNA tests.

As a result of the discovery, prosecutor Andrés Quintana, in charge of the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 2 of Pilar, intervened, who ordered the arrest of Mónica Mariela Quispe (43), the victim’s wife, and Alex Exequiel. (21) and Jonathan Ariel Vera (25), son of the man reported missing.

While based on a series of testimonies from neighbors, it was established that family arguments were frequent.

In that sense, the main hypothesis that investigators are using is that, in the context of a fight, the man was stabbed by his relatives, who then dismembered the body and burned the remains little by little, the informants added.

For their part, the three suspects will be investigated tomorrow by prosecutor Quintana as co-authors of the crime of “homicide aggravated by the bond.”

