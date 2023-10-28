Venezuelan Family Missing at Sea: Desperate Search for Answers

Venezuelan Family Goes Missing After Attempting to Reach the United States

A Venezuelan family consisting of Wilson Gómez, his partner Dilimar Guevara, and their two children, Endry and Edwin, have been reported missing since Saturday, October 21st. Guevara and the two children were scheduled to take a boat from the island of San Andrés, Colombia, to Nicaragua in order to eventually reach the United States. Gómez is already in the United States and had been waiting for his family to join him.

According to Gómez, his last conversation with Guevara was on Saturday afternoon when she informed him about their plan to take the trip. Gómez claimed that Guevara had paid $2,700 for her and their 13-year-old son’s trip, while their newborn was not charged. However, the family was unable to board the boat the day before due to a significant presence of the coast guard.

Gómez expressed concern and fear as he has not heard from his family since the last conversation. He alerted the authorities about their disappearance but claims that the authorities did not act immediately to search for his relatives. Gómez tried to contact Guevara through Facebook when her account appeared online, but she did not respond and her account was quickly closed.

The family is among more than 30 people who are missing since their attempt to sail to Nicaragua. Gómez claims that the boat they were supposed to board had been damaged and another boat was expected to rescue them, but it never arrived. The responsible individuals organizing the trip are no longer responding to Gómez’s queries.

The Colombian Navy reported the discovery of a boat with 21 migrants, but Gómez questions their information, as they did not provide more details about the rescued individuals. He suspects that the rescued migrants could be among the missing and hopes for more information from the authorities.

Gómez believes that his family may have been kidnapped and has received false alarms about their whereabouts. He urges the Nicaraguan authorities to intensify their search efforts as time is crucial. Gómez is willing to pay any ransom demanded for his family’s release but requests proof that they are alive.

The Venezuelan community, along with authorities and relatives, are desperately waiting for any news about the missing family. The situation is grave, and their lives may be at risk if immediate action is not taken.

