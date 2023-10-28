Sorenelly Zambrano: Parents are the first people responsible for the education of their children

The first lady of Monagas and president of the Niño Simón Foundation, Sorenelly Zambrano de Luna highlighted that during the approach at the General Staff for the Protection of Boys and Girls, the most difficult thing has been to make parents understand that they cannot get rid of their children by institutionalizing them, when that This option is only for those minors who have been exposed to vulnerable and delicate situations.

Zambrano was the guest on La Verdad Radio TV, which is broadcast through Sonora 99.3 FM y Monagas Visionled by Estrella Velandia, where he indicated that the General Staff for the Protection of Boys and Girls has been running for a year since Governor Ernesto Luna decreed it and to date it has been extended to all municipalities.

He explained that all national, state and municipal institutions converge in it, maintaining preventive action in conjunction with social work.

“Through the programs, all cases are supported,” he added.

The education of children must come first-hand from the parents

After being consulted about early pregnancy, the first lady pointed out that they manage a preventive plan through professionals, supporting them with guidance on the correct use of contraceptive methods for women, however, her biggest surprise is seeing that as the days take place, many attend. adolescents and there they are guided with talks.

“Education must come first-hand from home, it is not the duty of institutions alone,” he added.

“The family has been affected by the economic, family and from any other point of view, there are many factors, but fathers and mothers are responsible for their children, they must educate them with values,” he stated.

Zambrano emphasized that the issue of values ​​and training must be taken up again, in addition to eliminating the concept that it is not only the mother who must provide protection to the child, but also the father.

«This is not a question of social status, because it is seen from the lowest levels to those of the highest society. “We have seen boys and girls late into the night and they come from both social groups,” she said.

“The forums are taught by specialists in topics such as pedophilia, patriarchy, among others that affect the family, children,” he said.

On the other hand, he reaffirmed that the Educating with Love Campaign continues and that even from the state of Aragua it has been requested, which represents great pride in Monagas being a pioneer in having it.

“I always repeat it: we must rescue the values, the family and those who are more suitable to do it than dad and mom,” he pointed out.

From his perspective, Zambrano stated that the family is being attacked by all means, but it is the parents who are responsible for allowing adolescents to have access to wrong information, for children to be left in the care of a telephone at such a young age, for allowing them a inappropriate clothing.

“There are actions and behaviors that parents should not allow in their children, but should correct and guide them in time,” he concluded.

