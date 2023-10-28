Mass Shootings in Lewiston, Maine: Suspect Found Dead After Manhunt

Mass Shootings in Lewiston, Maine Leave 18 Dead; Suspect Found Dead

Lewiston, Maine (CNN) – A horrific mass shooting unfolded in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead and sparking a manhunt across the region. Governor Janet Mills confirmed the death toll and provided details of the tragic incident, which ended with the suspect found dead on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Robert Card, 40, was a firearms instructor and member of the US Army Reserve, according to Maine authorities. An arrest warrant had been obtained for Card on multiple counts of murder in connection with the shootings.

The timeline of events reveals the chilling sequence of the shooting and subsequent pursuit.

The first shooting was reported at 7 p.m. at the Just-in-Time Recreation Center, a bowling alley in Lewiston. Minutes later, authorities received multiple 911 calls about an active shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille. The response from law enforcement agencies was swift and extensive, with the aim of identifying the shooter and protecting members of the public.

Tragically, of the 18 victims, seven were found dead at the bowling alley, while eight, including one found outside, lost their lives at Schemengees. Three other deceased individuals had been transported to local hospitals.

Witnesses recount the harrowing scenes they encountered at the shooting locations. Nichoel Wyman Arel, who was heading home from a Girl Scout meeting with her daughter, arrived at the bowling alley to witness chaos unfolding. She described the heart-wrenching sight of families leaving the scene, devastated by the sudden violence that shattered their plans for a simple family night out.

Authorities swiftly launched a manhunt for the shooter and released photos of a person of interest at 8 p.m. in an effort to gather information from the public. At 8:09 p.m., state police ordered residents to stay indoors and avoid the streets. The neighboring city of Auburn followed suit and issued a similar alert for residents to shelter in place.

In a Facebook post at 9:17 p.m., Lewiston Police shared an image of a white SUV and asked the public to report its sighting. Maine State Police later named Card as a person of interest in the shootings and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The search for Card intensified as authorities located a vehicle of interest in Lisbon, Maine, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The shelter-in-place order was expanded to include Lisbon, but Card’s whereabouts remained unknown. State police continued to investigate the case and follow leads.

The community felt the impact of the tragedy as the safety notice extended to Bowdoin, prompting more closures and precautions. Schools, including those in Lewiston and Portland, announced closures due to the ongoing investigation.

Finally, on Friday at approximately 7:45 p.m., authorities discovered Card’s body near the Androscoggin River in the Lisbon Falls area, about 16 kilometers from Lewiston. According to a law enforcement source, the body was found in the vicinity of a recycling center from which Card had recently been fired. Governor Janet Mills expressed relief that Card was no longer a threat and emphasized the need for healing.

Further details surrounding Card’s death and the motive behind the shootings are yet to be disclosed by authorities.

The City of Lewiston and the state of Maine now face the arduous task of moving forward and healing from this devastating tragedy.

— CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

