A proper diet is the basis of a healthy life, but would you ever have believed that by integrating two particular nutrients, you could significantly reduce the pain caused by arthritis? Discover the results of new studies.

If you suffer from arthritis, you can find benefit and relief by implementing these two remedies that will reduce inflammation and related symptoms.

It is not the apple, this time, that keeps the doctor away, at least for those suffering from arthritis. This umbrella term encompasses two types of disease: osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Of the two, the most common is precisely theosteoarthritiswhich affects the cartillage in and around the ligaments.

Unfortunately, there is still no cure for the artist, which is why it is important to use all the means at your disposal to reduce pain and regain motility in the ligaments.

What can I eat to reduce the pain caused by arthritis?

Recent studies have shown that there are two types of nutrients that effectively fight the pain of arthritis, especially osteoarthritis. These miracle remedies are also very easy to come by, killing the proverbial birds with one stone. Or maybe, it would be better to say with one cherry.

In fact, the first food that will help you reduce the pain of arthritis is cherries, specifically the darker variety. Color is very important, because this is given by anthocyanins, a type of molecule naturally present in all vegetables and fruit with blue-violet shades. Anthocyanins are an extraordinary remedy for reducing and fighting inflammation of all types, including arthritic ones.

Their effectiveness has recently been shown in reducing arthritis in women. In a study conducted in the Oregon Health and Science University, one part of a group of 20 women took sour cherry juice, while the other part had a placebo product.



Combining the analyzes with the impressions offered by the testers, it was determined that after 6 weeks of consuming sour cherry juice, the arthritic pain decreased. Obviously, when it comes to natural remedies, it is important not to stop, otherwise the effects could disappear quickly!

Another valuable ally against arthritis pains are omega-3s. These unsaturated fats are famous for being able to reduce inflammation throughout the body – and in fact there are studies to confirm these effects – but they are particularly useful for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. For an even clearer result, you can also associate omega-3s with omega-3s.

As you can see, what we eat can be key to reducing the pain and motor difficulties caused by arthritis by using foods that are accessible and still make a great contribution to your health. From today the saying one cherry pulls another will take on a whole other weight for you.

Fonte; Oregon Health and Science University, Clevaland Clinic

