We’re assuming no one missed Microsoft’s desire to acquire Activision Blizzard, but authorities in several major markets would need the green light before completing such a huge acquisition, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Of course, this begs the question of what will happen to the games Activision Blizzard is releasing, especially with Call of Duty that has been a hot topic of discussion. Microsoft has previously stated that it will honor the agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard for Call of Duty, and just yesterday we reported that Xbox boss Phil Spencer had this to say about the future of the series:

“…We have committed to Sony that we will also offer them on PlayStation in addition to existing agreements and in the future…”

But now that The Verge has received comments from Phil Spencer about it, this time it does sound like the promise is actually limited. We can expect PlayStation’s Call of Duty, says Spencer “A few more years than the current Sony contract”：

“In January, we signed an agreement with Sony to guarantee that Call of Duty on PlayStation would have feature and content parity for at least a few more years than the current Sony contract, a proposal that goes well beyond the typical gaming industry agreement.

“ in a few years” How much there will be remains to be seen.Sony’s contract is reportedly for the next three games in the series, according to reporters and insiders Tom Henderson says. That could mean the PlayStation 5 will get basically every new entry in the entire generational series, assuming the series becomes exclusive at some point.

How do you understand Phil Spencer’s famous quote?