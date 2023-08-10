How to do it right!

In recent years, contouring has become one of the most widespread and important beauty trends. It has spread from the news on social media into our regular lives. With our contouring guide for beginners you will also learn the technique!

Beautifying your own face without resorting to plastic surgery may seem daunting for someone just starting out in cosmetics. But learning to contour properly is a lot easier than you think! Even if you’ve never contoured before, this article will help you discover the basics.

What is contouring?

Makeup contouring is a method of enhancing and defining facial features. A technique popularized by celebrities and makeup artists who have a penchant for an edgy look. Rather than trying to force your face into an unnatural shape, modern contouring and highlighting techniques accentuate your face’s natural texture, adding depth and dimension. So how can you give the impression of perfection? You can contour your face to create an attractive but understated look.

Contouring guide for beginners – difference between bronzer and contouring

A matte finish is the standard for a contouring product. When contouring, you need a product that can create the appearance of shadows (and shadows don’t shimmer) to better show off the contours of your face. Imagine yourself in bright light as you apply the bronzer. By applying the product (which usually has a shimmer) to the areas of your face that the sun normally hits (temples, nose, sides of your face, etc.), bronzer can give the impression of a warmer complexion.

What do you need for contouring?

The technique can also be accomplished without a contouring kit. To contour, simply apply two shades of the same product, be it concealer, foundation, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow or brow powder. Makeup artists recommend using products of the same consistency (applying powder with liquid or cream products can result in a pasty look) and using the appropriate makeup brushes.

You need 2 shades for this technique – a darker shade to outline the bone structures and a lighter shade to create shadows. For the most natural-looking contouring, use a product that is 2-3 shades darker than your skin tone but still belongs to the same undertone family. If your skin has a cold undertone, choose a grey-brown shade, if your skin has a warm undertone, choose an auburn shade. And then you need a highlight 2 tones lighter.

Contouring guide for beginners – choosing the right makeup products

You should first decide whether you want to use a cream or a powder. Apply a contour cream if your makeup tends to settle in fine lines or if you have very dry skin. Use the warmth of your clean hands or a damp makeup sponge to allow the product to melt into the skin when applying and blending liquid or creamy products.

If you have oily skin or just like a matte look, powder is your friend. Unlike creams, powder compositions don’t blend well with fingertips, which is especially important when trying to create a natural contour. Instead, choose a brush that you can use to achieve the desired effect. For an edgy look, use a soft-bristled brush. Tiny areas, such as the nostrils, should be outlined with a smaller shading brush.

What comes first – contouring or makeup?

The first step in any standard makeup routine is to create a smooth surface by applying a foundation and then covering any remaining imperfections. These procedures not only even out the skin tone, but also eliminate the natural shadows and depth of the face, leaving you with a flat, featureless canvas. Therefore, you should contour your face after applying foundation.

Step-by-step instructions

1. First clean your face. Always start with your skincare routine: applying a moisturizer after washing your face can prevent makeup from settling into fine lines and dry patches.

2. A foundation is not essential, but if your makeup routine is heavy, consider using one. A good foundation acts as a barrier between your skincare and makeup, prolonging the effectiveness of both. Apply some foundation and/or concealer in tones that complement your skin’s natural tone and undertone to even out the complexion and conceal any blemishes or discolouration.

3. The quickest and most natural way to contour is to use the darker shade to cast a shadow behind the cheekbones. Draw in your cheeks and apply the product to the hollows of the cheeks, jawline and temple in upward and outward strokes. This will show off your cheekbones. Depending on the shape of your face and other distinctive features, you can apply the makeup product along the nostrils, in a “3” shape along the hairline, below the cheekbones and jawline, or in an inverted triangle shape to frame your cheeks. Try different contouring and shading techniques to find the style that best suits your face.

4. Accentuate your natural highlights such as the forehead, bridge of the nose, tip of the nose, upper cheekbones, cupid’s bow, eye area and brow bone with a lighter shade or highlighter. Accentuate your eyes with a shimmery highlighter or concealer that’s just a shade or two lighter than your skin.

5. Applying blush to the apples of your cheeks is optional for a contoured look, but can help your makeup look more natural by blending your contour and highlight zones together.

6. When using colors that are not naturally occurring in your complexion, blending is key. Shadows and highlights should be worked into the skin or foundation with a large fluffy brush or makeup sponge until the lines you draw look more natural.

7. Use a setting powder or spray to create a glossy look.

