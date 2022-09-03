Home World Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral circulation of typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, the weather in Guangdong continues to be fine and hot – Teller Report
Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral circulation of typhoon "Xuanlannuo", the weather in Guangdong continues to be fine and hot

Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral circulation of typhoon "Xuanlannuo", the weather in Guangdong continues to be fine and hot

From the 2nd to the 5th, due to the influence of the subtropical high and the peripheral circulation of typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, most of the province was clear to cloudy, with (thunder) showers in some places.

Live weather: From the daytime on the 1st to the morning on the 2nd, local (heavy) rainstorms generally occurred in cities and counties in the southern part of our province, while scattered (thunder) showers occurred in other cities and counties. Hexi Town, Chaoyang District, Shantou recorded the province’s maximum rainfall of 110.8 mm ; Affected by weak cold air, the highest temperature in all cities and counties on the 1st dropped to below 35 ℃, among which Shanwei Haifeng recorded the highest temperature in the province at 34.2 ℃.

Specific forecast: On September 2, most cities and counties in our province will be sunny to cloudy, with (thunder) showers and local heavy rains or heavy rains along the coast of western Guangdong. The highest temperature: 31 ℃ ~ 33 ℃ in southern coastal cities and counties, and 33 ℃ ~ 35 ℃ in other cities and counties.

From September 3 to 5, most cities and counties in our province were sunny to cloudy, with (thunder) showers in some places. The highest temperature: 31 ℃ ~ 33 ℃ in southern coastal cities and counties, and 33 ℃ ~ 36 ℃ in other cities and counties.

Sea Gale Forecast: From September 2nd to 3rd, the northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 over the eastern sea of ​​Guangdong and the eastern sea of ​​the northeastern South China Sea in our province, and the northerly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 in the Taiwan Strait, with gusts of magnitude 10, The southwesterly wind of the Bashi Channel is from 7 to 8 and the gust is 9.

Warm reminder: 1. The atmosphere is relatively dry recently, pay attention to the safety of outdoor fire. 2. On the 2nd and 3rd, the wind in the east of Guangdong in our province is relatively strong. Pay attention to the safety of maritime traffic and operation.

