Does the idea make your mouth water? No wonder there is hardly anyone who can resist a casserole, especially one that includes ingredients like asparagus and parmesan. We have prepared an easy oven recipe with potatoes that you will definitely want to try right away. How to prepare a delicious asparagus casserole with parmesan, salmon and potatoes:

Asparagus casserole with parmesan and salmon – delicious recipe

Asparagus and salmon just go perfectly together and that’s why we start our post with them. Bring Mediterranean flair to the table by pairing green asparagus with salmon and parmesan. Then quickly and easily prepare a delicious dish that is also wonderful for a last-minute meal. Here is the recipe for the Asparagus Casserole with Parmesan:

For 4 servings:

600 grams of potatoes

500 g green asparagus, washed, woody ends removed, cut diagonally into small pieces

400g salmon fillet, washed and patted dry

50g grated Parmesan

1 pinch of sugar

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp flour

1 EL Butter

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped

150 ml vegetable broth

150ml milk

1 TL Senf

1 tsp lemon zest

pepper, salt, nutmeg

Prepare the asparagus casserole with parmesan

Once you have put all the ingredients together and washed and prepared the potatoes and asparagus, you can start preparing them. It doesn’t take much time either. While the potatoes are pre-cooking, you can clean and chop the asparagus spears, for example. Prepare the asparagus casserole with parmesan:

Prepare potatoes, asparagus and salmon:

Pre-cook the potatoes with their skins on after peeling and washing them – about 20 minutes.

Boil the asparagus pieces in sugar water – about 3 minutes.

Then drain the potatoes and asparagus.

Cut the fish into pieces of any size and sprinkle with the lemon juice.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into slices (allow them to cool sufficiently for this).

Prepare the béchamel sauce:

Heat the butter in a pan and sweat off the flour while stirring.

Add the milk and vegetable broth and bring to the boil again, stirring.

Take the pan off the stove.

Stir in the mustard and half the dill.

Season the sauce with pepper, salt, lemon zest and nutmeg.

Cooking the casserole with asparagus in the oven:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Grease a casserole dish (e.g. with cooking oil).

Layer the potatoes, asparagus and salmon in the dish.

Spread the sauce on top and then the parmesan.

Now you can bake the asparagus casserole with cheese for 20 minutes.

Tipp: If you like, you can use ham instead of salmon. In this case, the lemon ingredients, i.e. the juice and zest, are unnecessary. Equally suitable is bacon, which gives the casserole a special touch. Just experiment as you like. And if you’re a vegetarian, just omit the meat altogether.