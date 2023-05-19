Asparagus Salad with Chicken and Fried Dressing | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the salad:

Clean/peel all ingredients as required, cut into small pieces and place in a salad bowl. If you want, you can put the diced ingredients into different bowls, separated by color. Then you can do better later.

Put the asparagus in salted water. Close the pot with a lid and steam cook the asparagus al dente, it takes about 10 minutes. Remove the asparagus and save the asparagus water for the dressing.

Chicken and Dressing Ingredients:

Peel and finely dice the rhubarb. Dice the bacon and fry in a pan. Portion the chicken breasts and fry in the bacon. When the bacon is browning, add the rhubarb to the pan. When the chicken is brown on the outside and cooked inside, allow to cool slightly in the pan, then remove.

Add the asparagus water and soy sauce to the pan. Boil once, then mix with the Alba oil. If no children are eating, add port before boiling. Season the dressing with salt and maple syrup.

serving:

Cut the asparagus into bite-sized pieces and arrange on plates with the vegetables and strawberries. Add the chicken breast pieces and drizzle with the dressing.